Hardware Accelerated 802.1ad VLAN (Q-in-Q Tunneling)

Warning

The "phv-bit" private flag setting is available for the Physical Function (PF) only.

The Virtual Function (VF) can use the VLAN acceleration by setting the "tx-vlan-stag-hw-insert" parameter only if the private flag "phv-bit" is enabled by the PF. If the PF enables/disables the "phv-bit" flag after the VF driver is up, the configuration will take place only after the VF driver is restarted.