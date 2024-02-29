IPsec Full Offload
This feature is supported on crypto-enabled products of BlueField-2 DPUs, as well as on ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-6 Lx and ConnectX-7 adapter cards. Note that it is not supported on ConnectX-6 cards.
Newer/future crypto-enabled DPU and adapter product generations should also support this feature, unless explicitly stated otherwise in their documentation.
When using NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPUs and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx adapters only: If your target application utilizes 100Gb/s or a higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth is allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the relevant DPU or adapter card Product Release Notes to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. To access the Release Notes, visit https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/, or contact your NVIDIA sales representative.
ConnectX-6 Dx adapters only support Full Offload: Encrypted Overlay (where a Hypervisor controls IPsec offload - See for example OVS IPsec - https://docs.openvswitch.org/en/latest/tutorials/ipsec/) in a Linux OS with NVIDIA drivers.
This feature requires Linux kernel v6.6, or higher.
This feature is designed to enable IPsec full offload in switchdev mode. The ip-xfrm command is used to configure IPsec states and policies, and it is similar to legacy mode configuration. However, there are several limitations to the use of full offload in this mode:
Only IPsec Transport Mode and Tunnel Mode are supported.
The first IPsec TX state/policy is not allowed to be offloaded if any offloaded TC rule exists, and the same applies for the first RX state/policy. More specifically, IPsec RX/TX tables must be created before offloading any TC rule. For this reason, it is a common practice to configure IPsec rules before adding any TC rule.
Following is an example for IPsec configuration with a VXLan tunnel:
Enable switchdev mode:
echo
1> /sys/
class/net/$PF0 /device/sriov_numvfs echo
0000:
08:
00.2> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind devlink dev param set pci/
0000:
08:
00.0name flow_steering_mode value dmfs cmode runtime devlink dev eswitch set pci/
0000:
08:
00.0mode switchdev echo
0000:
08:
00.2> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind
Configure PF/VF/REP netdevices, and place a VF in a namespace:
ifconfig $PF $LOCAL_TUN/
16up ip l set dev $PF mtu
2000ifconfig $REP up ip netns add ns0 ip link set dev $VF netns ns0 ip netns exec ns0 ifconfig $VF $IP/
16up
Configure IPsec states and policies:
ip xfrm state add src $LOCAL_TUN/
16dst $REMOTE_IP/
16proto esp spi
0xb29ed314reqid
0xb29ed314mode transport aead
'rfc4106(gcm(aes))'
0x20f01f80a26f633d85617465686c32552c92c42f
128offload packet dev $PF dir out sel src $LOCAL_TUN/
16dst $REMOTE_IP/
16flag esn replay-window
64ip xfrm state add src $REMOTE_IP/
16dst $LOCAL_TUN/
16proto esp spi
0xc35aa26ereqid
0xc35aa26emode transport aead
'rfc4106(gcm(aes))'
0x6cb228189b4c6e82e66e46920a2cde39187de4ba
128offload packet dev $PF dir in sel src $REMOTE_IP/
16dst $LOCAL_TUN/
16flag esn replay-window
64ip xfrm policy add src $LOCAL_TUN dst $REMOTE_IP offload packet dev $PF dir out tmpl src $LOCAL_TUN/
16dst $REMOTE_IP/
16proto esp reqid
0xb29ed314mode transport priority
12ip xfrm policy add src $REMOTE_IP dst $LOCAL_TUN offload packet dev $PF dir in tmpl src $REMOTE_IP/
16dst $LOCAL_TUN/
16proto esp reqid
0xc35aa26emode transport priority
12
Configure Openvswitch:
ovs-vsctl add-br br-ovs ovs-vsctl add-port br-ovs $REP ovs-vsctl add-port br-ovs vxlan1 -- set
interfacevxlan1 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$LOCAL_TUN options:remote_ip=$REMOTE_IP options:key=$VXLAN_ID options:dst_port=
4789
This IPsec Full Offload for RDMA Traffic option provides a significant performance improvement compared to the software IPsec counterpart, and enables the use of IPsec over RoCE packets, which are outside the network stack and cannot be used without full hardware offload. As a result, users can leverage the benefits of the IPsec protocol with RoCE V2, even when using SR-IOV VFs.
The configuration steps for this feature should be identical to the steps mentioned above, but if this feature is supported, the traffic that will be sent can also be RoCEV2 IPsec traffic.
To configure this feature:
Configure an SR-IOV VF normally, and add its OVS/TC rules.
Enable IPsec over VF. For more information, please see IPsec Functionality.
Configure IPsec policies and states on the relevant VF net device. This should be identical to the software configuration of IPsec rules, which can be done using one of the following implementation options:
Command
Offload Request Parameter
iproute2 ip xfrm
offload packet
libreswan
nic-offload=packet
strongswan
For this feature to work, switchdev mode and dmfs steering mode must be enabled.
The following is a full minimalistic configuration example using iproute, whereas PF0 is the netdevice PF, F0_REP is the VF representor, and NIC is the VF netdevice to configure IPsec over:
1. echo
1> /sys/
class/net/$PF0 /device/sriov_numvfs
2. echo
0000:
08:
00.2> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind
3. devlink dev eswitch set pci/
0000:
08:
00.0mode switchdev
4. devlink dev param set pci/
0000:
08:
00.0name flow_steering_mode value dmfs cmode runtime
5. devlink port function set pci/
0000:
08:
00.0/
1ipsec_packet enable
6. echo
0000:
08:
00.2> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind
7. tc qdisc add dev $PF0 ingress tc qdisc add dev $VF0_REP ingress tc filter add dev $PF0 parent ffff: protocol
802.1q chain
0flower vlan_id
10vlan_ethtype
802.1q cvlan_id
5action vlan pop action vlan pop action mirred egress redirect dev $VF0_REP tc filter add dev $VF0_REP parent ffff: protocol all chain
0flower action vlan push protocol
802.1q id
5action vlan push protocol
802.1q id
10action mirred egress redirect dev $PF0
8. ifconfig $PF0 $PF_IP/
24up ifconfig $NIC $LOC_IP/$SUB_NET up ip link set dev $VF_REP up
9. ip xfrm state flush ip xfrm policy flush
Configure ipsec states and policies:
#states ip -
4xfrm state add src $LOC_IP/$SUB_NET dst $REMOTE_IP/$SUB_NET proto esp spi
1000reqid
10000aead
'rfc4106(gcm(aes))'
0x010203047aeaca3f87d060a12f4a4487d5a5c335
128mode transport sel src $LOC_IP dst $REMOTE_IP offload packet dev $NIC dir out ip -
4xfrm state add src $REMOTE_IP/$SUB_NET dst $LOC_IP/$SUB_NET proto esp spi
1001reqid
10001aead
'rfc4106(gcm(aes))'
0x010203047aeaca3f87d060a12f4a4487d5a5c335
128mode transport sel src $REMOTE_IP dst $LOC_IP offload packet dev $NIC dir in #policies ip -
4xfrm policy add src $LOC_IP dst $REMOTE_IP offload packet dev $NIC dir out tmpl src $LOC_IP/$SUB_NET dst $REMOTE_IP/$SUB_NET proto esp reqid
10000mode transport ip -
4xfrm policy add src $REMOTE_IP dst $LOC_IP offload packet dev $NIC dir in tmpl src $REMOTE_IP/$SUB_NET dst $LOC_IP/$SUB_NET proto esp reqid
10001mode transport ip -
4xfrm policy add src $REMOTE_IP dst $LOC_IP dir fwd tmpl src $REMOTE_IP/$SUB_NET dst $LOC_IP/$SUB_NET proto esp reqid
10001mode transport
Note that the configuration above is for one side only, yet IPsec must be configured for both sides in order for them to communicate properly. The configuration for the other side should be almost identical, but Step 9 would be configured in an asymmetrical way, meaning the first policy would look the following, and all other states/policies would be adjusted accordingly:
ip -
4 xfrm state add src $LOC_IP/$SUB_NET dst $REMOTE_IP/$SUB_NET proto esp spi
1001 reqid
10001 aead
'rfc4106(gcm(aes))'
0x010203047aeaca3f87d060a12f4a4487d5a5c335
128 mode transport sel src $LOC_IP dst $REMOTE_IP offload packet dev $NIC dir out
Once this step is completed, you can send any RoCE traffic of your choice between the two machines with configured IPsec. For example, ibv_rc_pingpong -g 3 -d VF_device : on one side, and ibv_rc_pingpong -g 3 -d VF_device $IP_OF_OTHER_SIDE : on the other side.
Finally, you can verify that the traffic was encrypted using IPsec by using the ipsec counters:
ethtool -S VF_NETDEV | grep ipsec