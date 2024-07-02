Changes and New Features
The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:
|
Supported Cards
|
Description
|
All HCAs
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 Dx and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-5 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-4 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
23.10-3.2.1.1
|
General
|
Operating Systems
|
Added support for the following OSes:
For further information, see Supported Operating Systems section
|
Embedded Components
|
Updated the versions of the following embedded component:
For further information, see Embedded Components section.
|
General
For a list of features from previous versions, see Release Notes Change Log History section. For additional information on the new features, please refer to the MLNX_OFED User Manual.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.