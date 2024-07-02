NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-3.2.1.1 LTS
Changes and New Features

New Features

The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:

Supported Cards

Description

All HCAs

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

ConnectX-6 Dx and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

ConnectX-6 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

ConnectX-5 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

ConnectX-4 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2

Feature/Change

Description

23.10-3.2.1.1

General

Operating Systems

Added support for the following OSes:

  • RHEL 8.10

  • RHEL 9.4

  • SLES15-SP6

  • Debian 12.5

For further information, see Supported Operating Systems section

Embedded Components

Updated the versions of the following embedded component:

  • MFT

  • ConnectX adapter cards firmware

For further information, see Embedded Components section.

General

Bug fixes

For a list of features from previous versions, see Release Notes Change Log History section. For additional information on the new features, please refer to the MLNX_OFED User Manual.

API Changes in MLNX_OFED

MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration

As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.

For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.
