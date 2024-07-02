NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-3.2.1.1 LTS
General Support

Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

OS Support Model

ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV

ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV

NFS over RDMA

NVMe

GPUDirect Storage (GDS)

UCX-CUDA Version

Alma 8.5

x86_64

4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 3.2

x86_64

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.6

AArch64

5.10.134+

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.134+

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLINUX21.10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream v8

AArch64

4.18.0-539.el8.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-539.el8.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream v9

AArch64

5.14.0-419.el9.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.0-419.el9.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTYUNOS2.0

AArch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTYUNOS23.01

AArch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian9.13

AArch64

4.9.0-13-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.9.0-13-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.8

AArch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.9

x86_64

4.19.0-14-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-16-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.13

AArch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-21-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian11.3

AArch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-13-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian12

AArch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

6.1.0-10-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian12.5

AArch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

6.1.0-18-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp9

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp10

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp11

AArch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp12

AArch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

KYLIN10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

KYLIN10SP3

AArch64

4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Mariner 2.0

x86_64

5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86_64

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86_64

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86_64

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86_64

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.0

x86_64

5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86_64

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86_64

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OpenSUSE 15.3

AArch64

-

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER20.03SP1

AArch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.AARCH64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER20.03SP3

AArch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER22.03

AArch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Photon OS 3.0

x86_64

4.19.225-3.ph3

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS7.2

x86_64

3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS7.4

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/ CentOS7.6alternate

aarch64

4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64

Community

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS7.7

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS7.8

x86_64

3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS7.9

x86_64

3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.0

AArch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.1

AArch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.2

AArch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.3

AArch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS8.4

AArch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/CentOS/ Rocky8.5

AArch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.6

AArch64

AArch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.7

AArch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.8

AArch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.9

AArch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky8.10

AArch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.0

AArch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.1

AArch64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.2

AArch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.3

AArch64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

RHEL/Rocky9.4

AArch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

SLES12.1SP2

x86_64

4.4.21-69-default

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES12SP3

x86_64

4.4.73-5-default

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES12SP4

AArch64

4.12.14-94.41-default

Community

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.12.14-94.41-default

Community

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES12SP5

AArch64

4.12.14-120-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.12.14-120-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP2

AArch64

5.3.18-22-default

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-22-default

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP3

AArch64

5.3.18-57-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-57-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP4

AArch64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP5

AArch64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP6

x86_64

6.4.0-150600.21-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu16.04

x86_64

4.4.0-21-generic

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu18.04

AArch64

4.15.0-20-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

11.6

x86_64

4.15.0-20-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

11.6

Ubuntu20.04

AArch64

5.4.0-26-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.4.0-26-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

Ubuntu22.04

AArch64

5.15.0-25-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

x86_64

5.15.0-25-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.2

Ubuntu23.04

x86_64

6.2.0-20-generic

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu23.10

x86_64

6.5.0-5-generic

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

UOS20.1020

AArch64

4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

UOS20.1040

AArch64

4.19.0-arm64-server

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-server-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Citrix XenServer Host7.1

x86_64

4.4.0+2

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Citrix XenServer Host8.2

x86_64

4.19.0+1

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kernel 6.6

AArch64

6.6

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

6.6

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Note

  • 32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED

  • For RPM-based distributions, to install OFED on a different kernel, create a new ISO image using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script (see the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions)

  • Upgrading MLNX_OFED on a cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well

  • If using MLNX_OFED 4.9 LTS with MLNX_OFED 5.x with upstream verbs, MLNX_OFED 4.9 must be installed with --upstream-libs flag so the verbs libraries match.

  • A combination of 4.9 LTS default verbs and MOFED 5.x upstream verbs is not supported.

  • All operating systems listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor

Upgrade/Downgrade Matrix

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for upgrade and downgrade.

Target Version

Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade

Release Type

Release Date

23.10-3.2.1.1

LTS

23.10-2.1.3.1 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile

LTS-U2

March 2024

23.10-0.5.5.0 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile

GA-LTS-U0

October 2023

5.8-4.1.5.0

LTS-U4

December 2023

MLNX_OFED Version Interoperability

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments.

Target Version

Verified OFED Version Interoperability

Release Type

Release Date

23.10-3.2.1.1

LTS

23.10-2.1.3.1 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile

LTS-U2

March 2024

5.8-4.1.5.0

LTS-U4

December 2023

Supported NIC Firmware Versions

Note

As of version 5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB adapter cards are no longer supported. To work with a version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA adapter card firmware versions:

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField®-2

24.39.3560

ConnectX-7

28.39.3560

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.39.3560

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.39.3560

ConnectX-6

20.39.3560

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.4030

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.

Hardware and Software Requirements

  • Linux operating system

  • Administrator privileges on your machine(s)

  • Disk Space: 1GB

For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:

Operating System

Required Packages Installation Command

RHEL/Oracle Linux

yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof

XenServer

yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool

SLES 12

zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof

SLES 15

python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk

Ubuntu/Debian

apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4

pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 2, 2024
