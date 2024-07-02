Kernel Transport Layer Security (kTLS) Offloads

Transport Layer Security (TLS) is a widely-deployed protocol used for securing TCP connections on the Internet. TLS is also a required feature for HTTP/2, the latest web standard. Kernel implementation of TLS (kTLS) provides new opportunities for offloading the protocol into the hardware.

TLS data-path offload allows the NIC to accelerate encryption, decryption and authentication of AES-GCM. TLS offload handles data as it goes through the device without storing any data, but only updating context. If the packet cannot be encrypted/decrypted by the device, then a software fallback handles the packet.