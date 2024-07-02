Known Issues

2354899 Description: ODP is not supported on RHEL7.x systems when running over an ETH link layer with RoCE disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ODP, RHEL, RoCE

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2338150 Description: Scatter to CQE feature should be disabled for the GPUDirect tests to work.

Workaround: Set the MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE environment variable to 0 before the ib_send_bw command. For example: MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE=0 ib_send_bw -d <...>

Keywords: CQE, GPUDirect

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2295732 Description: Upgrading from legacy (mlnx-libs) to the current rdma-core based build using YUM (package manager) fails.

Workaround: To perform this upgrade, either use the installer script or uninstall the old packages and install the new packages.

Keywords: Legacy, mlnx-libs, rdma-core, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2295735 Description: Upgrading from legacy (mlnx-libs) to the current rdma-core based build using the apt-get (package manager) fails.

Workaround: To perform this upgrade, either use the installer script or uninstall the old packages and install the new packages.

Keywords: Legacy, mlnx-libs, rdma-core, apt, apt-get, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2248996 Description: Downgrading the firmware version for ConnectX-6 cards using " mlnx_ofed_install --fw-update-only --force-fw-update " fails.

Workaround: Manually downgrade the firmware version - please see Firmware Update Instructions.

Keywords: Firmware, ConnectX-6

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2175930 Description: When using OFED 5.1 on PPC architectures with kernels v5.5 or v5.6 and an old ethtool utility, a harmless warning call trace may appear in the dmesg due to mismatch between user space and kernel. The warning call trace mentions ethtool_notify.

Workaround: Update the ethtool utility to version 5.6 on such systems in order to avoid the call trace.

Keywords: PPC, ethtool_notify, kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2198764 Description: If MLNX_OFED is installed on a Debian or Ubuntu system that is run in chroot environment, the openibd service will not be enabled. If the chroot files are being used as a base of a full system, the openibd service is left disabled.

Workaround: Currently, openibd is a sysv-init script that you can enable manually by running: update-rc.d openibd defaults

Keywords: chroot, Debian , Ubuntu, openibd

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2237134 Description: Running connection tracking (CT) with FW steering may cause CREATE_FLOW_TABLE command to fail with syndrome.

Workaround: Configure OVS to use a single handler-thread: #ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-handler-threads=1

Keywords: Connection tracking, ASAP, OVS, FW steering

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2239894 Description: Running OpenVSwitch offload with high traffic throughput can cause low insertion rate due to high CPU usage.

Workaround: Reduce the number of combined channels of the uplink using "ethtool -L".

Keywords: Insertion rate, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2240671 Description: Header rewrite action is not supported over RHEL/CentOS 7.4.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, header rewrite, RHEL, RedHat, CentOS, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2242546 Description: Tunnel offload (encap/decap) may cause kernel panic if nf_tables module is not probed.

Workaround: Make sure to probe the nf_tables module before inserting any rule.

Keywords: Kernel v5.7, ASAP, kernel panic

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2143007 Description: IPsec packets are dropped during heavy traffic due to a bug in net/xfrm Linux Kernel.

Workaround: Make sure the Kernel is modified to apply the following patch: "xfrm: Fix double ESP trailer insertion in IPsec crypto offload".

Keywords: IPsec, xfrm

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2225952 Description: VF mirroring with TC policy skip_sw is not supported on RHEL/CentOS 7.4, 7.5 and 7.6 OSs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, Mirroring, RHEL, RedHat, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2216521 Description: After upgrading MLNX_OFED from v5.0 or earlier, ibdev2netdev utility changes the installation prefix to /usr/sbin. Therefore, it cannot be found while found in the same SHELL environment.

Workaround: After installing MLNX_OFED, log out and log in again to refresh the SHELL environment.

Keywords: ibdev2netdev

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2202520 Description: Rules with VLAN push/pop, encap/decap and header rewrite actions together are not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, SwitchDev, VLAN push/pop, encap/decap, header rewrite

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2210752 Description: Switching from Legacy mode to SwitchDev mode and vice-versa while TC rules exist on the NIC will result in failure.

Workaround: Before attempting to switch mode, make sure to delete all TC rules on the NIC or stop OpenvSwitch.

Keywords: ASAP2, Devlink, Legacy SR-IOV