Release Notes
This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.
|
Version
|
Date
|
Description
|
23.10-3.2.2.0
|
July 08, 2024
|
Initial release of this document version. This release introduces Bug Fixes in This Version.
As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.
ConnectX-3
ConnectX-3 Pro
Connect-IB
RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)
To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
Release Notes contain the following sections:
The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
|
Uplink/Adapter Card
|
Driver Name
|
Uplink Speed
|
BlueField-2
|
mlx5
|
|
BlueField
|
|
ConnectX-7
|
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
|
ConnectX-6
|
|
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-4
|
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
|
Package
|
Revision
|
Licenses
|
clusterkit
|
1.11.442-1.2310055
|
BSD
|
dpcp
|
1.1.43-1.2310055
|
BSD-3-Clause
|
hcoll
|
4.8.3223-1.2310055
|
Proprietary
|
ibarr
|
0.1.3-1.2310055
|
(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause
|
ibdump
|
6.0.0-1.2310055
|
BSD2+GPL2
|
ibsim
|
0.12-1.2310055
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
ibutils2
|
2.1.1-0.21501.MLNX20240610.g840ec16f.2310320
|
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
|
iser
|
23.10-OFED.23.10.3.1.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
isert
|
23.10-OFED.23.10.3.1.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
kernel-mft
|
4.26.1-6
|
Dual BSD/GPL
|
knem
|
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1
|
BSD and GPLv2
|
libvma
|
9.8.40-1
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
libxlio
|
3.20.8-1
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
mlnx-en
|
23.10-3.2.0.0.g90d653a
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ethtool
|
6.4-1.2310055
|
GPL
|
mlnx-iproute2
|
6.4.0-1.2310055
|
GPL
|
mlnx-nfsrdma
|
23.10-OFED.23.10.3.1.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-nvme
|
23.10-OFED.23.10.3.1.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ofa_kernel
|
23.10-OFED.23.10.3.2.0.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-tools
|
23.10-0.2310320
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
mlx-steering-dump
|
1.0.0-0.2310055
|
GPLv2
|
mpitests
|
3.2.21-8418f75.2310055
|
BSD
|
mstflint
|
4.16.1-2.2310055
|
GPL/BSD
|
multiperf
|
3.0-3.0.2310055
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
ofed-docs
|
23.10-OFED.23.10.3.2.0
|
GPL/BSD
|
ofed-scripts
|
23.10-OFED.23.10.3.2.0
|
GPL/BSD
|
openmpi
|
4.1.7a1-1.2310055
|
BSD
|
opensm
|
5.17.2.MLNX20240610.dc7c2998-0.1.2310320
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
openvswitch
|
2.17.8-1.2310320
|
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
|
perftest
|
23.10.0-0.29.g0705c22.2310055
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
rdma-core
|
2307mlnx47-1.2310320
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
rshim
|
2.0.19-0.gbf7f1f2
|
GPLv2
|
sharp
|
3.5.1.MLNX20240219.7fcef5af-1.2310320
|
Proprietary
|
sockperf
|
3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2310055
|
BSD
|
srp
|
23.10-OFED.23.10.3.1.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
ucx
|
1.16.0-1.2310320
|
BSD
|
xpmem
|
2.7.3-1.2310055
|
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
|
xpmem-lib
|
2.7-0.2310055
|
LGPLv2.1