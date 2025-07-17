Bug Fixes in This Version

Description: Fixed performance degradation on older kernel versions using RX cache, particularly on slower ARM CPUs with larger RX buffers. The issue was caused by the driver attempting to allocate new RX pages too quickly, leading to head-of-line blocking in the RX cache.

The fix improves RX cache usage by triggering page allocation for a bulk of at least 2 WQEs, allowing the application more time to process packets and return buffers to the RX cache, thereby reducing blocking and enhancing performance.