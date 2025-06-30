What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v23.10-5.1.4.0 LTS
Dump Configuration

This feature helps dumping driver and firmware configuration using ethtool. It creates a backup of the configuration files into a specified dump file.

Dump Parameters (Bitmap Flag)

The following bitmap parameters are used to set the type of dump:

Bitmap Parameters

Value

Description

1

MST dump

2

Ring dump (Software context information for SQs, EQs, RQs, CQs)

3

MST dump + Ring dump (1+2)

4

Clear this parameter

Configuration

In order to configure this feature, follow the steps below:

  1. Set the dump bitmap parameter by running -W (uppercase) with the desired bitmap parameter value (see Bitmap Parameters table above). In the following example, the bitmap parameter value is 3.

    ethtool -W ens1f0 3

  2. Dump the file by running -w (lowercase) with the desired configuration file name.

    ethtool -w ens1f0 data /tmp/dump.bin

  3. [Optional] To get the bitmap parameter value, version and size of the dump, run the command above without the file name.

    ethtool -w ens1f0
flag: 3, version: 1, length: 4312

  4. To open the dump file, run:

    mlnx_dump_parser -f /tmp/dump.bin -m mst_dump_demo.txt -r ring_dump_demo.txt 
Version: 1 Flag: 3 Number of blocks: 123 Length 327584
MCION module number: 0 status: | present | 
DRIVER VERSION: 1-23 (03 Mar 2015)
DEVICE NAME 0000:81:00.0:ens1f0
Parsing Complete!

    where:

    -f

    For the file to be parsed (the file that was just created)

    -m

    For the mst dump file

    -r

    For the ring dump file

    For further information, refer to HowTo Dump Driver Configuration (via ethtool) Community post.

    Output:

    # mlnx_dump_parser -f /tmp/dump.bin -m mst_dump_demo.txt -r ring_dump_demo.txt
Version: 1 Flag: 3 Number of blocks: 123 Length 327584
MCION module number: 0 status: | present |
DRIVER VERSION: 1-23 (03 Mar 2015)
DEVICE NAME 0000:81:00.0:ens1f0
Parsing Complete!

  5. Open the files.

    1. The MST dump file will look as follows. In order to analyze it, contact NVIDIA Support.

      cat mst_dump_demo.txt
0x00000000 0x01002000
0x00000004 0x00000000
0x00000008 0x00000000
0x0000000c 0x00000000
0x00000010 0x00000000
0x00000014 0x00000000
0x00000018 0x00000000
...

    2. The Ring dump file can help developers debug ring-related issues, and it looks as follows:

      # cat ring_dump_demo.txt
SQ TYPE: 3, WQN: 102, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 1024...
SQ TYPE: 3, WQN: 102, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 1024, WQE_NUM: 65536, GROUP_IP: 0
CQ TYPE: 5, WQN: 20, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 1024, WQE_NUM: 1024, GROUP_IP: 0
RQ TYPE: 4, WQN: 103, PI: 15, CI: 0, STRIDE: 5, SIZE: 16, WQE_NUM: 512, GROUP_IP: 0
CQ TYPE: 5, WQN: 21, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 16384, WQE_NUM: 16384, GROUP_IP: 0
EQ TYPE: 6, CI: 1, SIZE: 0, IRQN: 109, EQN: 19, NENT: 2048, MASK: 0, INDEX: 0, GROUP_ID: 0
SQ TYPE: 3, WQN: 106, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 1024, WQE_NUM: 65536, GROUP_IP: 1
CQ TYPE: 5, WQN: 23, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 1024, WQE_NUM: 1024, GROUP_IP: 1
RQ TYPE: 4, WQN: 107, PI: 15, CI: 0, STRIDE: 5, SIZE: 16, WQE_NUM: 512, GROUP_IP: 1
CQ TYPE: 5, WQN: 24, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 16384, WQE_NUM: 16384, GROUP_IP: 1
EQ TYPE: 6, CI: 1, SIZE: 0, IRQN: 110, EQN: 20, NENT: 2048, MASK: 0, INDEX: 1, GROUP_ID: 1
SQ TYPE: 3, WQN: 110, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 1024, WQE_NUM: 65536, GROUP_IP: 2
CQ TYPE: 5, WQN: 26, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 1024, WQE_NUM: 1024, GROUP_IP: 2
RQ TYPE: 4, WQN: 111, PI: 15, CI: 0, STRIDE: 5, SIZE: 16, WQE_NUM: 512, GROUP_IP: 2
CQ TYPE: 5, WQN: 27, PI: 0, CI: 0, STRIDE: 6, SIZE: 16384, WQE_NUM: 16384, GROUP_IP: 2
...

