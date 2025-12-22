Ethernet Related Issues
Issue
Cause
Solution
Ethernet interfaces renaming fails leaving them with names such as renameXY.
Invalid udev rules.
Review the udev rules inside the "/etc/ udev/rules.d/70-persistent-net.rules" file. Modify the rules such that every rule is unique to the target interface, by adding correct unique attribute values to each interface, such as dev_id, dev_port and KERNELS or address).
Example of valid udev rules:
No link.
Misconfiguration of the switch port or using a cable not supporting link rate.
Degraded performance is measured when having a mixed rate environment (10GbE, 40GbE and 56GbE).
Sending traffic from a node with a higher rate to a node with lower rate.
Enable Flow Control on both switch ports and nodes:
No link with break-out cable.
Misuse of the break-out cable or misconfiguration of the switch's split ports