On This Page
General Support
Supported Operating Systems
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
OS Support Model
ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV
ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV
NFS over RDMA
NVMe
GPUDirect Storage (GDS)
UCX-CUDA Version
Alma 8.5
x86_64
4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 3.2
x86_64
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.6
AArch64
5.10.134+
Primary
x86_64
5.10.134+
Primary
BCLINUX21.10SP2
AArch64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
CentOS Stream v8
AArch64
4.18.0-553.el8.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-553.el8.x86_64
Community
CentOS Stream v9
AArch64
5.14.0-419.el9.x86_64
Community
x86_64
5.14.0-419.el9.aarch64
Community
CTYUNOS2.0
AArch64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64
Primary
CTYUNOS23.01
AArch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Primary
Debian9.13
AArch64
4.9.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86_64
4.9.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian10.8
AArch64
4.19.0-14-arm64
Primary
Debian10.9
x86_64
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.0-16-amd64
Primary
Debian10.13
AArch64
4.19.0-21-arm64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.0-21-amd64
Primary
Debian11.3
AArch64
5.10.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian12
AArch64
6.1.0-10-arm64
Primary
x86_64
6.1.0-10-amd64
Primary
Debian12.5
AArch64
6.1.0-18-arm64
Primary
x86_64
6.1.0-18-amd64
Primary
EulerOS2.0sp9
AArch64
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
Community
EulerOS2.0sp10
AArch64
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
Community
EulerOS2.0sp11
AArch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64
Primary
EulerOS2.0sp12
AArch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
Primary
KYLIN10SP2
AArch64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
Primary
KYLIN10SP3
AArch64
4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Mariner 2.0
x86_64
5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64
Community
Oracle Linux 7.9
x86_64
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.4
x86_64
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.6
x86_64
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.7
x86_64
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.8
x86_64
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.0
x86_64
5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.1
x86_64
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.2
x86_64
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
OpenSUSE 15.3
AArch64
-
Community
x86_64
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
Community
OPENEULER20.03SP1
AArch64
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.AARCH64
Community
x86_64
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64
Community
OPENEULER20.03SP3
AArch64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
Primary
OPENEULER22.03
AArch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64
Primary
Photon OS 3.0
x86_64
4.19.225-3.ph3
Community
RHEL/CentOS7.2
x86_64
3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS7.4
x86_64
3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS7.6
x86_64
3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/ CentOS7.6alternate
aarch64
4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64
Community
RHEL/CentOS7.7
x86_64
3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS7.8
x86_64
3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS7.9
x86_64
3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.0
AArch64
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.1
AArch64
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.2
AArch64
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.3
AArch64
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS8.4
AArch64
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/CentOS/ Rocky8.5
AArch64
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.6
AArch64
AArch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.7
AArch64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.8
AArch64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.9
AArch64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky8.10
AArch64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.0
AArch64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.1
AArch64
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.2
AArch64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.3
AArch64
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64
Primary
12.2
RHEL/Rocky9.4
AArch64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
Primary
12.2
SLES12.1SP2
x86_64
4.4.21-69-default
Community
SLES12SP3
x86_64
4.4.73-5-default
Community
SLES12SP4
AArch64
4.12.14-94.41-default
Community
x86_64
4.12.14-94.41-default
Community
SLES12SP5
AArch64
4.12.14-120-default
Primary
x86_64
4.12.14-120-default
Primary
SLES15SP2
AArch64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
x86_64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
SLES15SP3
AArch64
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
x86_64
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
SLES15SP4
AArch64
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
x86_64
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
SLES15SP5
AArch64
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
x86_64
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
SLES15SP6
x86_64
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Primary
Ubuntu16.04
x86_64
4.4.0-21-generic
Community
Ubuntu18.04
AArch64
4.15.0-20-generic
Primary
11.6
x86_64
4.15.0-20-generic
Primary
11.6
Ubuntu20.04
AArch64
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
12.2
Ubuntu22.04
AArch64
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
12.2
x86_64
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
12.2
Ubuntu23.04
x86_64
6.2.0-20-generic
Primary
Ubuntu23.10
x86_64
6.5.0-5-generic
Primary
UOS20.1020
AArch64
4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.x86_64
Primary
UOS20.1040
AArch64
4.19.0-arm64-server
Primary
x86_64
4.19.0-server-amd64
Primary
Citrix XenServer Host7.1
x86_64
4.4.0+2
Primary
Citrix XenServer Host8.2
x86_64
4.19.0+1
Primary
Kernel 6.6
AArch64
6.6
Primary
x86_64
6.6
Primary
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED
For RPM-based distributions, to install OFED on a different kernel, create a new ISO image using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script (see the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions)
Upgrading MLNX_OFED on a cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well
If using MLNX_OFED 4.9 LTS with MLNX_OFED 5.x with upstream verbs, MLNX_OFED 4.9 must be installed with
--upstream-libsflag so the verbs libraries match.
A combination of 4.9 LTS default verbs and MOFED 5.x upstream verbs is not supported.
All operating systems listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for upgrade and downgrade.
Target Version
Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade
Release Type
Release Date
23.10-5.1.4.0
LTS (June 2025)
23.10-4.0.9.1 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile
LTS-U4
December 2024
5.8-6.0.4.2
LTS-U6
December 2024
23.10-0.5.5.0 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile
GA-LTS-U0
October 2023
5.4-3.7.5.0
GA-LTS-Update
November 2022
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments.
Target Version
Verified OFED Version Interoperability
Release Type
Release Date
23.10-5.1.4.0
LTS (June 2025)
23.10-4.0.9.1 - MLNX_OFED and DOCA-OFED Profile
LTS-U4
December 2024
5.8-6.0.4.2
LTS-U6
December 2024
As of version 5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB adapter cards are no longer supported. To work with a version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA adapter card firmware versions:
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField®-2
24.39.5044
ConnectX-7
28.39.5050
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.39.5050
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.39.5050
ConnectX-6
20.39.5050
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.4506
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1010
For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.
Linux operating system
Administrator privileges on your machine(s)
Disk Space: 1GB
For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:
Operating System
Required Packages Installation Command
RHEL/Oracle Linux
XenServer
SLES 12
SLES 15
Ubuntu/Debian