On This Page
Q-in-Q Encapsulation per VF in Linux (VST)
This feature is supported on ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-6 adapter cards only.
ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards support 802.1Q double-tagging (C-tag stack- ing on C-tag), refer to "802.1Q Double-Tagging" section.
This section describes the configuration of IEEE 802.1ad QinQ VLAN tag (S-VLAN) to the hypervisor per Virtual Function (VF). The Virtual Machine (VM) attached to the VF (via SR- IOV) can send traffic with or without C-VLAN. Once a VF is configured to VST QinQ encapsulation (VST QinQ), the adapter's hardware will insert S-VLAN to any packet from the VF to the physical port. On the receive side, the adapter hardware will strip the S-VLAN from any packet coming from the wire to that VF.
The setup assumes there are two servers equipped with ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6 adapter cards.
Kernel must be of v3.10 or higher, or custom/inbox kernel must support vlan-stag
Firmware version 16/20.21.0458 or higher must be installed for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6 HCAs
The server should be enabled in SR-IOV and the VF should be attached to a VM on the hypervisor.
In order to configure SR-IOV in Ethernet mode for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6 adapter cards, please refer to "Configuring SR-IOV for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-5 (Ethernet)" section. In the following configuration example, the VM is attached to VF0.
Network Considerations - the network switches may require increasing the MTU (to support 1522 MTU size) on the relevant switch ports.
Add the required S-VLAN (QinQ) tag (on the hypervisor) per port per VF. There are two ways to add the S-VLAN:
By using sysfs:
echo
'100:0:802.1ad'> /sys/
class/net/ens1f0/device/sriov/
0/vlan
By using the ip link command (available only when using the latest Kernel version):
ip link set dev ens1f0 vf
0vlan
100proto
802.1ad
Check the configuration using the ip link show command:
# ip link show ens1f0 ens1f0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu
1500qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT qlen
1000link/ether ec:0d:9a:
44:
37:
84brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff vf
0MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, vlan
100, vlan protocol
802.1ad, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off vf
1MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off vf
2MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off vf
3MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off vf
4MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off
Optional: Add S-VLAN priority. Use the qos parameter in the ip link command (or sysfs):
ip link set dev ens1f0 vf
0vlan
100qos
3proto
802.1ad
Check the configuration using the ip link show command:
# ip link show ens1f0 ens1f0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu
1500qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT qlen
1000link/ether ec:0d:9a:
44:
37:
84brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff vf
0MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, vlan
100, qos
3, vlan protocol
802.1ad, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off vf
1MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off vf
2MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off vf
3MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off vf
4MAC
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00, spoof checking off, link-state auto, trust off
Create a VLAN interface on the VM and add an IP address.
ip link add link ens5 ens5.
40type vlan protocol
802.1q id
40ip addr add
42.134.
135.7/
16brd
42.134.
255.255dev ens5.
40ip link set dev ens5.
40up
To verify the setup, run ping between the two VMs and open Wireshark or tcpdump to capture the packet.