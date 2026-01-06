This table lists the bugs fixed in the last three major GA releases. For a list of old bug fixes, please refer to the release notes of the desired version.

Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Reference Number Description 4410029 Description: Fixed an issue where installing mlnx-ofa_kernel drivers on SLES 15 SP5 with kernel version 5.14.21-150500.55.68-default (and newer) failed due to weak-modules falling back to the original inbox modules. The failure was caused by a mismatch: the original build kernel (5.14.21-150500.53-default) did not include the mana_ib driver, so no dummy module was provided, while the newer kernel did include it. This mismatch led to weak-modules sanity check errors due to the presence of the inbox mana_ib driver. Keywords: mlnx-ofa_kernel, SLES 15 SP5 Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4471811 Description: Resolved NVMe driver compilation issue on Linux kernel version 6.6.87. Keywords: NVMe driver Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4253229 Description: Fixed a race condition between the firmware syndrome report and driver initialization during boot. Keywords: Race condition Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4442965 Description: Fixed performance degradation on older kernel versions using RX cache, particularly on slower ARM CPUs with larger RX buffers. The issue was caused by the driver attempting to allocate new RX pages too quickly, leading to head-of-line blocking in the RX cache. The fix improves RX cache usage by triggering page allocation for a bulk of at least 2 WQEs, allowing the application more time to process packets and return buffers to the RX cache, thereby reducing blocking and enhancing performance. Keywords: Performance, kernel, Rx cache, page allocation Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4243800 Description: Resolved improper page deallocation handling issue present in some kernels. Keywords: Page deallocation Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4466255 Description: Fixed an issue where a kernel crash could occur if a device event arrives during the event subscription process. Keywords: DevX, event_fd Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4441119 Description: Fixed a crash caused by handling multiple CMA net events occurring in quick succession on the same CMA ID. Keywords: CMA Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4405723 Description: Fixed a potential deadlock that could occur during the handling of peer memory registration failures. Keywords: Deadlock, peer memory registration Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4340109 Description: Fixed a sysfs issue that occurred when accessing hardware counters from within a namespace. Keywords: sysfs Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4248125 Description: Fixed the UMR QP recovery flow to ensure proper functionality and prevent tasks from getting stuck in the kernel. Additionally, resolved a race condition in the ODP MR area that could lead to a CQE error in the UMR QP. Keywords: UMR QP recovery flow Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4235682 Description: Resolved corruption of SA MAD Congestion Control FIFO queue when all elements are canceled and a dequeue operation is attempted. Keywords: SA legacy congestion control mechanism Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0 4409282 Description: Increased the size of the slow FDB table to prevent hitting the following error when switching to SwitchDev mode. mlx5_core 0000:03:00.0: mlx5_cmd_out_err:835:(pid 24362): CREATE_FLOW_GROUP(0x933) op_mod(0x0) failed, status bad parameter(0x3), syndrome (0x4065f0), err(-22) mlx5_core 0000:03:00.0: E-Switch: Failed to create peer miss flow group err(-22) Keywords: Slow FDB table Discovered in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0

Internal Reference Number Description 4192798 Description: Fixed the issue where the device failed to initialize after a write-combine test failure. The device now loads with Blueflame capabilities disabled instead. Keywords: write-combine; Blueflame; device initialization Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4111625 Description: MLNX_OFED can now successfully be built with add-kernel-support flag over SLES15-SP5 kernel 5.14.21-150500.55.73. Keywords: SLES; Kernel; operating system; OS Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4128400 Description: Removed the udev rule error message "/usr/lib/udev/rules.d/90-ib.rules:4 Only network interfaces can be renamed" from the log files. The udev rule included a line in a syntax that is no longer valid that triggered the mentioned error. Keywords: udev rule Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4001035 / 4001038 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in corrupt SMP MAD requests list when the sent list was accessed while the unregistered flow was running. Keywords: SMP MAD requests Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 3991835 Description: Fixed a stack overrun warning by reducing the size of the local on-stack array used for optimization by 192 bytes. Keywords: Kernel Stack Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4004300 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented netdev queue value from being updated in mqprio param when switchdev mode was enabled and the netdev queue number was reset to 1. Keywords: PF TXQ mapping Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4176804 Description: Fixed the receive queue cache size calculation to take into account the host page size. Keywords: Memory allocation Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4027218 Description: Fixed the packet inspection parsing to avoid data corruption when GRE offload was turned on by parsing the outer header as UDP and not as TCP. Keywords: UDP, TCP, GRE offload Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4001551 Description: Fixed a CT entry update failure that was caused because of a firmware limitation, the old modify header context was not freed and had leaks. Keywords: CT entry update Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4012710 Description: Increased the MLX5E_TC_MAX_INT_PORT_NUM value to 32 to avoid cases of rules not being offloaded. Keywords: Rules offloaded Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1 4014362 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the "hash" lag_port_select_mode from working properly with ConnectX-7 adapter cards on some old OSs. Keywords: LAG Discovered in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-4.0.9.1

Internal Reference Number Description 3932946 Description: Fixed the setting of ATS for DMABUF MRs that caused some MRs to miss the ATS enablement. Lack of ATS enablement on DMABUF MRs results in slower performance when using these MRs. Keywords: ATS, DMABUF, MRs Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 3894403 Description: On rare occasions, rdmacm applications could not find the device upon creating new RDMA devices, as the CMA driver lost some of the devices due to an overflow issue. Keywords: rdmacm Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 3807155 Description: Fixed an issue that could have caused memory corruption when running XDP traffic. Keywords: tc_wrap tool, VLAN Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 3848999 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the tc_wrap tool from properly working when VLAN is configured as the tool wrongly handled the library function return value. Keywords: tc_wrap tool, VLAN Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 3822520 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a deadlock in the flow of disabling the LAG when changing eswitch mode from switchdev to legacy when a LAG bond existed on the machine. Keywords: MR cache cleanup Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 3822520 Description: Fixed an issue related to the comparison process between the SW steering and FW steering modes to avoid kernel crashes incidences. Keywords: MR cache cleanup Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0 3947195 Description: Fixed an issue related to the driver's internal MR cache cleanup that caused high memory consumption on the host. Keywords: MR cache cleanup Discovered in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 Fixed in Release: 23.10-3.2.2.0

Internal Reference Number Description 3729466 Description: Resolved a discalculation issue where more Q-counters were freed than allocated when moving to switchdev mode. Keywords: Q-counters, switchdev Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 3727822 Description: Fixed an issue that allowed concurrent creation of encap entries, and could potentially cause double free vulnerabilities. Keywords: encap entries, double free Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 3728381 Description: Fixed an issue that exposed debugfs entries for non supported RoCE general parameters, such as rtt_resp_dscp. Keywords: debugfs, RoCE Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1 3710957 Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error message by updating the rule actions STE apply flow. Following the update, the flow checks if the rule domain is different from the ASO CT action domain when applying the ASO CT action. Keywords: Software Steering Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

Internal Reference Number Description 3663363 Description: Fixed an issue where an error was triggered in case devlink reload was attempted when there were allocated subfunctions. Keywords: devlink reload, allocated subfunctions Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0 3660998 Description: Resolved an issue on ConnectX-4 Lx, where the VF state was not configured correctly following the activation of SR-IOV. Keywords: ConnectX-4 Lx, VF state Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0 3653417 Description: Fixed an issue where changing the steering mode to firmware steering was unsupported for policy IPsec rules. Keywords: Firmware steering Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Internal Reference Number Description 3613899 Description: Fixed an issue where the srp_daemon service was enabled by default. Starting from this release, the srp_daemon service is disabled by default, and can be enabled after MLNX_OFED installation using the systemctl enable srp_daemon command. Keywords: srp_daemon Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3549785 Description: Fixed an issue where the NVMe and mlx5_core drivers failed during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS could not be installed on the SSD and the mlxfwreset command did not work during Anolis BFB installation. Keywords: NVMe, mlx5_core, Anolis OS Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3602955 Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when a VF was set to get allmulti traffic. The issue caused the steering rules to send the multicast traffic received by the NIC back to the uplink. Keywords: VF, allmulti traffic Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3553766 Description: Fixed an issue where the enable_remote_dev_reset Devlink parameter was not supported on kernel versions below v5.10. Keywords: Devlink parameter Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3546694 Description: Fixed an issue where MAC address configuration for PFs could fail if SR-IOV was enabled at the same time. Keywords: PF, MAC address, SR-IOV Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3538018 Description: Fixed an issue where firmware sync reset (with the ' mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 3 r --sync 1 ' command) could fail on a system configured for hotplug on the PCIe slot on which the mlx5 card was mounted. Keywords: Firmware sync reset, mlx5 card Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3587834 Description: Fixed an issue where the enable_remote_dev_reset Devlink parameter was not supported on kernel versions below v5.10. Keywords: Devlink parameter Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3576351 Description: Resolved a warning that was triggered when starting the openibd service, which pertained to an unidentified 'ExecRestart' value within the 'Service' section. Keywords: openibd, warning Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3565980 Description: Fixed an issue where deb-based (Ubuntu and Debian) versions of MLNX_OFED did not install the rshim package, and the software needed to access the BlueField guest system from the host on a BlueField-type installation by default. Note that this was only needed (and enabled) on the host side. This issue did not occur on RPM-based systems (RHEL, SLES, Oracle, etc.). Keywords: Ubuntu, Debian, rshim package Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3557482 Description: Fixed an issue where the 'mlnx_tune -l' list of supported operating systems did not include several operating systems that were actually supported, such as RHEL8.6 and Ubuntu 22.04. Keywords: mlnx_tune -l Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3549684 Description: Fixed a signature-related issue that occurred when installing DOCA on SLES15SP4 using the repository. Keywords: DOCA, SLES15SP4 Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3380263 Description: Fixed an issue where users who attempted to use OFED with Device ID NVD0000000033, had to install the firmware manually. Keywords: Device ID NVD0000000033 Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0 3228788 Description: Fixed an issue where running rx-tls-offload over Korg6.0 as its TLS module did not work properly. Keywords: NetDev, TLS Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 Fixed in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

Internal Reference Number Description 3546304 Description: Resolved the kernel crash resulting from sysfs calls to profiles lacking TC (Traffic Control) support. Keywords: sysfs calls, Trafic Control Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3 Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 3531986 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented OS booting following an installation of the EN and RoCE drivers. Keywords: OS booting, EN, RoCE Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3 Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 3489233 Description: Fixed an issue in SLES 15 SP4 where the openibd service failed to start automatically after system boot. Keywords: SLES 15 SP4,openibd, system boot Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3 Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 3431430 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the installation of OFED on RHEL systems using a non-default Python version. Keywords: Installation, RHEL, Python Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6 Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 3422823 Description: Fixed an OFED installation issue on BCLinux 21.10 that occurred when using the "--add-kernel-support" installation flag. Keywords: Installation, BCLinux 21.10, "--add-kernel-support" Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6 Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 3264588 Description: Resolved a problem where the system boot process would hang when more than two Network Interface Cards were installed. Keywords: System boot, Network Interface Cards Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0 Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0 3499136 Description: Fixed an issue where the sysfs PHY counters displayed outdated information. Keywords: sysfs PHY counters Discovered in Release: 23.04 Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0