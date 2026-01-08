Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
|Internal Reference Number
|Description
|4140272 / 4496401 / 4567694 / 4567695
|Description: Fixed a rare issue where the kernel API
ib_free_cq() could crash if a new IRQ or CQ work was submitted immediately after disabling the IRQ or canceling CQ work, potentially running concurrently with
destroy_cq.
|Keywords: ib_free_cq, destroy_cq
|Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
|Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1
|4573786 / 4500815
|Description: Fixed an issue that caused packet loss when enabling or disabling promiscuous mode on a network interface.
|Keywords: Promiscuous mode
|Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
|Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1
|4639994 / 4634995 / 4635609 / 4635610 / 4797618
|Description: Fixed an issue where
mlx5dv_devx_umem_reg_ex() would fail if
ib_umem_dmabuf_get_pinned() was not defined.
|Keywords: UMEM_DMABUF_GET_PINNED, ib_umem_dmabuf_get_pinned
|Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
|Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1
|4648901 / 4606693
|Description: Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a MAD completion queue (CQ) was destroyed while RDMA CM traffic was still active.
|Keywords: MAD CQ
|Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
|Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1
|4719792 / 4553499
|Description: Fixed an issue where, on devices that do not support BlueFlame, allocation of a new Transport Domain (TD) could fail when attempting to allocate a dedicated UAR.
|Keywords: BlueFlame, Transport Domain (TD), UAR
|Discovered in Release: 23.10-5.1.4.0
|Fixed in Release: 23.10-6.1.6.1