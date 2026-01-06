Optimized Memory Access

Memory Region Re-registration allows the user to change attributes of the memory region. The user may change the PD, access flags or the address and length of the memory region. Memory

region supports contagious pages allocation. Consequently, it de-registers memory region followed by register memory region. Where possible, resources are reused instead of de-allocated and reallocated.

Note Please note that the verb is implemented as an experimental verb.

Example:

Copy Copied! int ibv_rereg_mr(struct ibv_mr *mr, int flags, struct ibv_pd *pd, void *addr, size_t length, uint64_t access, struct ibv_rereg_mr_attr *attr);

@mr: The memory region to modify. @flags: A bit-mask used to indicate which of the following properties of the memory region are being modified. Flags should be one of: IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_TRANSLATION /* Change translation (location and length) */ IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_PD/* Change protection domain*/IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_ACCESS/* Change access flags*/ @pd: If IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_PD is set in flags, this field specifies the new protection domain to associated with the memory region, otherwise, this parameter is ignored. @addr: If IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_TRANSLATION is set in flags, this field specifies the start of the virtual address to use in the new translation, otherwise, this parameter is ignored. @length: If IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_TRANSLATION is set in flags, this field specifies the length of the virtual address to use in the new translation, otherwise, this parameter is ignored. @access: If IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_ACCESS is set in flags, this field specifies the new memory access rights, otherwise, this parameter is ignored. Could be one of the following: IBV_ACCESS_LOCAL_WRITEIBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_WRITEIBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_READIBV_ACCESS_ALLOCATE_MR /* Let the library allocate the memory for * the user, tries to get contiguous pages */ @attr: Future extensions

ibv_rereg_mr returns 0 on success, or the value of an errno on failure (which indicates the error reason). In case of an error, the MR is in undefined state. The user needs to call ibv_dereg_mr in order to release it.

Please note that if the MR (Memory Region) is created as a Shared MR and a translation is requested, after the call, the MR is no longer a shared MR. Moreover, Re-registration of MRs that uses NVIDIA PeerDirect™ technology are not supported.