Release Notes
Version
Date
Description
23.10-6.1.6.1
January 2025
Initial release of this document version. This release introduces Bug Fixes in This Version.
As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.
ConnectX-3
ConnectX-3 Pro
Connect-IB
RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)
To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
Release Notes contain the following sections:
The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
Uplink/Adapter Card
Driver Name
Uplink Speed
BlueField-2
mlx5
BlueField
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-4
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode. ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶ ⤶
Speed that supports PAM4 mode only. ⤶
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card. ⤶
Package
Revision
Licenses
clusterkit
1.11.442-1.2310055
BSD
dpcp
1.1.43-1.2310055
BSD-3-Clause
hcoll
4.8.3228-1.20250521.6f14f256
Proprietary
ibarr
0.1.3-1.2310055
(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause
ibdump
6.0.0-1.2310055
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.12-1.2310055
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.21501.MLNX20240610.g840ec16f.2310615
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
iser
23.10-OFED.23.10.6.1.5.1
GPLv2
isert
23.10-OFED.23.10.6.1.5.1
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.26.1-35
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.8.40-1
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
3.20.8-1
GPLv2 or BSD
mlnx-en
23.10-6.1.5.0.g2f2078a
GPLv2
mlnx-ethtool
6.4-1.2310055
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
6.4.0-1.2310055
GPL
mlnx-nfsrdma
23.10-OFED.23.10.6.1.5.1
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
23.10-OFED.23.10.6.1.5.1
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
23.10-OFED.23.10.6.1.5.1
GPLv2
mlnx-tools
23.10-0.2310409
GPLv2 or BSD
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.2310055
GPLv2
mpitests
3.2.21-8418f75.2310055
BSD
mstflint
4.16.1-2.2310055
GPL/BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.2310055
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-docs
23.10-OFED.23.10.6.1.5
GPL/BSD
ofed-scripts
23.10-OFED.23.10.6.1.5
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.7a1-1.2310055
BSD
opensm
5.17.2.MLNX20240610.dc7c2998-0.1.2310409
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
2.17.8-1.2310409
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
perftest
23.10.0-0.96.g9729d3d.2310615
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
rdma-core
2307mlnx47-1.2310409
GPLv2 or BSD
rshim
2.0.19-0.gbf7f1f2
GPLv2
sharp
3.5.2.MLNX20240610.61bf97b7-1.2310615
Proprietary
sockperf
3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2310055
BSD
srp
23.10-OFED.23.10.6.1.5.1
GPLv2
ucx
1.16.0-1.2310409
BSD
xpmem
2.7.3-1.2310055
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
xpmem-lib
2.7-0.2310055
LGPLv2.1