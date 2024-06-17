NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.01-0.3.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.01-0.3.3.1  Bug Fixes in This Version

Bug Fixes in This Version

Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Reference Number

Description

3727823

Description: Fixed an issue that allowed concurrent creation of encap entries, and could potentially cause double free vulnerabilities.

Keywords: Encap entries, double free vulnerabilities

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1

3727026

Description: Resolved a discalculation issue where more Q-counters were freed than allocated when moving to switchdev mode.

Keywords: Q-counters, switchdev

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1

3499413

Description: Fixed a kernel issue ("net/sched: act_ct: offload UDP NEW connections") where under heavy load, some connections could not be offloaded, leading to performance problems.

Keywords: ASAP, CT offload

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1

3666162

Description: Fixed an issue that triggered a syndrome error due to debugfs entries that were not exposed for non supported general RoCE parameters, like rtt_resp_dscp.

Keywords: Syndrom error, debugfs entries

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1

3710958

Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error message due to outdated rule actions in the STE apply flow. The flow have been updated to check if the rule domain is different from the ASO CT action domain when applying the ASO CT action.

Keywords: STE apply flow, ASO CT

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 17, 2024
content here