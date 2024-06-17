Bug Fixes in This Version

Description: Fixed an issue that allowed concurrent creation of encap entries, and could potentially cause double free vulnerabilities.

Description: Resolved a discalculation issue where more Q-counters were freed than allocated when moving to switchdev mode.

Description: Fixed a kernel issue ("net/sched: act_ct: offload UDP NEW connections") where under heavy load, some connections could not be offloaded, leading to performance problems.

Description: Fixed an issue that triggered a syndrome error due to debugfs entries that were not exposed for non supported general RoCE parameters, like rtt_resp_dscp.

3710958