On This Page
Installing MLNX_OFED
For installation of MLNX_OFED on Community OSs, please see section "Installation on Community Operating Systems" below.
The installation script, mlnxofedinstall, performs the following:
Discovers the currently installed kernel
Uninstalls any software stacks that are part of the standard operating system distribution or another vendor's commercial stack
Installs the MLNX_OFED_LINUX binary RPMs (if they are available for the current kernel)
Identifies the currently installed InfiniBand and Ethernet network adapters and automatically upgrades the firmware
Note: To perform a firmware upgrade using customized firmware binaries, a path can be provided to the folder that contains the firmware binary files, by running --fw-image-dir. Using this option, the firmware version embedded in the MLNX_OFED package will be ignored.
Example:
./mlnxofedinstall --fw-image-dir /tmp/my_fw_bin_files
If the driver detects unsupported cards on the system, it will abort the installation procedure. To avoid this, make sure to add --skip-unsupported-devices-check flag during installation.
Usage
./mnt/mlnxofedinstall [OPTIONS]
The installation script removes all previously installed OFED packages and re-installs from scratch. You will be prompted to acknowledge the deletion of the old packages.
Pre-existing configuration files will be saved with the extension “.conf.rpmsave”.
If you need to install OFED on an entire (homogeneous) cluster, a common strategy is to mount the ISO image on one of the cluster nodes and then copy it to a shared file system such as NFS. To install on all the cluster nodes, use cluster-aware tools (suchaspdsh).
If your kernel version does not match with any of the offered pre-built RPMs, you can add your kernel version by using the “mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh” script located inside the MLNX_OFED package.Warning
On Redhat and SLES distributions with errata kernel installed there is no need to use the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. The regular installation can be performed and weak-updates mechanism will create symbolic links to the MLNX_OFED kernel modules.Warning
If you regenerate kernel modules for a custom kernel (using --add-kernel-support), the packages installation will not involve automatic regeneration of the initramfs. In some cases, such as a system with a root filesystem mounted over a ConnectX card, not regenerating the initramfs may even cause the system to fail to reboot.
In such cases, the installer will recommend running the following command to update the initramfs:
dracut -f
On some OSs, dracut -f might result in the following error message which can be safely ignore.
libkmod: kmod_module_new_from_path: kmod_module 'mdev' already exists with different path
The “mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh” script can be executed directly from the mlnxofedinstall script. For further information, please see '--add-kernel-support' option below.Warning
On Ubuntu and Debian distributions drivers installation use Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) framework. Thus, the drivers' compilation will take place on the host during MLNX_OFED installation.
Therefore, using "mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh" is irrelevant on Ubuntu and Debian distributions.
Example: The following command will create a MLNX_OFED_LINUX ISO image for RedHat 7.3 under the /tmp directory.
# ./MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x-rhel7.
3-x86_64/mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh -m /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x-rhel7.
3-x86_64/ --make-tgz Note: This program will create MLNX_OFED_LINUX TGZ
forrhel7.
3under /tmp directory. All Mellanox, OEM, OFED, or Distribution IB packages will be removed. Do you want to
continue?[y/N]:y See log file /tmp/mlnx_ofed_iso.
21642.log Building OFED RPMs. Please wait... Removing OFED RPMs... Created /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x-rhel7.
3-x86_64-ext.tgz
The script adds the following lines to /etc/security/limits.conf for the userspace components such as MPI:
* soft memlock unlimited
* hard memlock unlimited
These settings set the amount of memory that can be pinned by a userspace application to unlimited. If desired, tune the value unlimited to a specific amount of RAM.
For your machine to be part of the InfiniBand/VPI fabric, a Subnet Manager must be running on one of the fabric nodes. At this point, OFED for Linux has already installed the OpenSM Subnet Manager on your machine.
For the list of installation options, run: ./mlnxofedinstall --h
This section describes the installation procedure of MLNX_OFED on NVIDIA adapter cards.
Log in to the installation machine as root.
Mount the ISO image on your machine.
host1# mount -o ro,loop MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt
Run the installation script.
/mnt/mlnxofedinstall Logs dir: /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x.logs This program will install the MLNX_OFED_LINUX
packageon your machine. Note that all other Mellanox, OEM, OFED, RDMA or Distribution IB packages will be removed. Those packages are removed due to conflicts with MLNX_OFED_LINUX,
donot reinstall them. Starting MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x.x installation ... ........ ........ Installation finished successfully. Attempting to perform Firmware update... Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...Warning
For unattended installation, use the --force installation option while running the MLNX_OFED installation script:
/mnt/mlnxofedinstall --forceWarning
MLNX_OFED for Ubuntu should be installed with the following flags in chroot environment:
./mlnxofedinstall --without-dkms --add-kernel-support --kernel <kernel version in chroot> --without-fw-update --force
For example:
./mlnxofedinstall --without-dkms --add-kernel-support --kernel 3.13.0-85-generic --without-fw-update --force
Note that the path to kernel sources (--kernel-sources) should be added if the sources are not in their default location.Warning
In case your machine has the latest firmware, no firmware update will occur and the installation script will print at the end of installation a message similar to the following:
Device #1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX4
Part Number: MCX456A-ECA
Description: ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
PSID: MT_2190110032
PCI Device Name: 0b:00.0
Base MAC: 0000e41d2d5cf810
Versions: Current Available
FW 12.14.0114 12.14.0114
Status: Up to dateWarning
In case your machine has an unsupported network adapter device, no firmware update will occur and one of the error messages below will be printed. Please contact your hardware vendor for help with firmware updates.
Error message #1:
Device #1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX4
Part Number: MCX456A-ECA
Description: ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
PSID: MT_2190110032
PCI Device Name: 0b:00.0
Base MAC: 0000e41d2d5cf810
Versions: Current Available
FW 12.14.0114 N/A
Status: No matching image found
Error message #2:
The firmware for this device is not distributed inside NVIDIA driver: 0000:01:00.0 (PSID: IBM2150110033)
To obtain firmware for this device, please contact your HW vendor.
Case A: If the installation script has performed a firmware update on your network adapter, you need to either restart the driver or reboot your system before the firmware update can take effect. Refer to the table below to find the appropriate action for your specific card.
Action \ Adapter
Driver Restart
Standard Reboot (Soft Reset)
Cold Reboot (Hard Reset)
Standard ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx or higher
-
+
-
Adapters with Multi-Host Support
-
-
+
Socket Direct Cards
-
-
+
Case B: If the installations script has not performed a firmware upgrade on your network adapter, restart the driver by running: “/etc/init.d/openibd restart”.
(InfiniBand only) Run the hca_self_test.ofed utility to verify whether or not the InfiniBand link is up. The utility also checks for and displays additional information such as:
HCA firmware version
Kernel architecture
Driver version
Number of active HCA ports along with their states
Node GUID
For more details on hca_self_test.ofed, see the file docs/readme_and_user_manual/hca_self_test.readme.
After installation completion, information about the OFED installation, such as prefix, kernel version, and installation parameters can be retrieved by running the command /etc/infiniband/info. Most of the OFED components can be configured or reconfigured after the installation, by modifying the relevant configuration files. See the relevant chapters in this manual for details.
The list of the modules that will be loaded automatically upon boot can be found in the /etc/infiniband/openib.conf file.
Installing OFED will replace the RDMA stack and remove existing 3rd party RDMA connectors.
While installing MLNX_OFED, the install log for each selected package will be saved in a separate log file.
The path to the directory containing the log files will be displayed after running the installation script in the following format:
Example:
Logs dir: /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
4.4-
1.0.
0.0.IBMM2150110033.logs
Upon system boot, the NVIDIA drivers will be loaded automatically.
To prevent the automatic load of the NVIDIA drivers upon system boot:
Add the following lines to the "/etc/modprobe.d/mlnx.conf" file.
blacklist mlx5_core blacklist mlx5_ib
Set “ONBOOT=no” in the "/etc/infiniband/openib.conf" file.
If the modules exist in the initramfs file, they can automatically be loaded by the kernel. To prevent this behavior, update the initramfs using the operating systems’ standard tools.Note: The process of updating the initramfs will add the blacklists from step 1, and will prevent the kernel from loading the modules automatically.
The table below lists the mlnxofedinstall script return codes and their meanings.
NVIDIA provides OFED packages to be installed on common operating systems. These packages are provided as binaries, and NVIDIA provided full support for them. This model is now referred to as "Primary support".
Starting OFED 5.6, NVIDIA is introducing a new support model for OFED used on open source community operating systems. The goal of this new support model is to enable customers to use community-maintained variants of the Linux operating system, without being limited to major distributions that NVIDIA provides primary support for.
In the community model, there is shared responsibility between NVIDIA and customers choosing to use community operating systems in their environment. NVIDIA owns basic validation for the operating systems, so that customers know they can expect OFED to work. Customers are responsible for building their own packages and binaries (based on source code and build instructions detailed below), and can also choose to deploy parts of OFED instead of the whole package.
In case of issues, for customers that are entitled for NVIDIA support (e.g. customers who have an applicable support contract), NVIDIA will do the best effort to assist, but may require the customer to work with the community to fix issues that are deemed to be caused by the community breaking OFED, as opposed to NVIDIA owning the fix end to end.
Overall, the following should be noted when running OFED on the community-supported operating systems:
NVIDIA will perform sanity testing of OFED on community supported OSs
NVIDIA will declare which kernel versions were tested (min/max), based on mainstream kernel (kernel.org) versions
NVIDIA will not ship binaries/installation packages for community-supported OSs
Customers will use source code of OFED and build guidance and will need to build their own binaries & installation packages
Customers will be able to pick and choose the parts of OFED they deploy (e.g., drivers only, user tools only, and so forth)
In case of bug reports, customers may be asked to reproduce on a primary-supported distribution (such as RHEL) in order to have support
If issues are deemed specific to the community OS (e.g., if an OS deviates from mainstream in a way that breaks OFED), it is the customer’s responsibility to work with the community to fix it
Below are the instructions how to build OFED from the sources provided by NVIDIA.
Installing OFED on Community Operating Systems
Download sources from https://network.nvidia.com/products/infiniband-drivers/linux/mlnx_ofed
Scroll down to the and click the "Download" tab.
Choose the relevant package, depending on the host operating system (the package format is what really matters (rpm/deb)).
Download the desired tgz SOURCE package (e.g., MLNX_OFED_SRC-<debian?>-<ver>.tgz)
Unpack the tarball.
tar -xzf MLNX_OFED_SRC-<debian?>-<version>.tgz
Go to the extracted directory.
cd MLNX_OFED_SOURCE-
5.6-x.x.x.x
Run the installation script with the relevant options.
./install.pl <option
1> <option
2> .
Use "./install.pl --help" to see all the options and choose the desired option. For example: "./install.pl --all" should build and install all the default packages.
While running install.pl, the script may fail on missing dependencies. Those dependencies should be installed manually before running install.pl again.
Proprietary Packages
The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages—propriety packages should be installed upon request.
List of closed source proprietary packages:
Clusterkit
DPCP
hcoll
Sharp
ibutils2
opensm
Today the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built rpm/deb from a similar primary operating system.
The following table maps the community OSs that are most similar to Primary OSs based on internal testing:
|
Community OS
|
Most Similar Primary OS
|
BCLINUX7.6
|
RHEL 7.9
|
BCLINUX7.7
|
RHEL 7.9
|
BCLINUX8.1
|
RHEL 8.5
|
Debian9.13
|
Debian 10.8
|
EulerOS2.0sp5
|
EulerOS2.0sp10
|
EulerOS2.0sp8
|
EulerOS2.0sp10
|
RHEL/CentOS7.5
|
RHEL 7.9
|
RHEL/CentOS7.5alternate
|
RHEL 7.9
|
RHEL/CentOS7.6alternate
|
RHEL 7.9
|
RHEL/CentOS7.7
|
RHEL 7.9
|
RHEL/CentOS7.8
|
RHEL 7.9
|
SLES12SP2
|
SLES12 SP5
|
SLES12SP3
|
SLES12 SP5
|
SLES12SP4
|
SLES12 SP5
|
Ubuntu16.04
|
Ubuntu22.04
|
Alma 8.5
|
RHEL 8.5
|
Anolis OS 8.4
|
RHEL 8.5
|
CentOS Strea m 8.5
|
RHEL 8.5
|
Fedora 35
|
RHEL 8.5
|
OpenEuler OS 22.03 LTS
|
OpenEuler20 SP3
|
OpenSUSE 15.3
|
SLES15 SP3
|
Photon OS 3.0
|
RHEL 7.9
|
Rocky 8.5
|
RHEL 8.5
|
Rocky 8.6
|
RHEL 8.6
Download and install MFT and Firmware
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Download
Firmware Downloads
Creating Metapackages and Installing OFED on Multiple Servers (RPM-Based Systems)
By building the packages using install.pl, the RPMs will be created under /tmp/OFED-internal-5.6-x.x.x/RPMS/<OS>/<arch>/
List the packages that will be installed by running the following:
/tmp/OFED-internal-
5.6-x.x.x/install.pl--all -p
Create working directories.
Example:
mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/SOURCES/<rpmname>-<version> mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/SPECS mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/BUILD mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/SRPMS mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/RPMS
For --all option it used to set rpmname as mlnx-ofed-all
OFED will be set to the current GA version being used.
Create a new XML file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/comp.xml that contains all the required packages.
Example:
<?xml version=
"1.0"encoding=
"UTF-8"?> <comps> <group> <id>all</id> <name>MLNX_OFED ALL</name> <
default>
true</
default> <description>Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution
forLinux: MLNX_OFED ALL packages </description> <uservisible>
true</uservisible> <packagelist>
/* ------ The list below needs to be aligned with the packages listed by "install.pl --all -p" ------ */<packagereq type=
"default">mlnx-tools</packagereq> <packagereq type=
"default">rdma-core-devel</packagereq> <packagereq type=
"default">perftest</packagereq> <packagereq type=
"default">Package Example
1</packagereq> <packagereq type=
"default">Package Example
2</packagereq> <packagereq type=
"default">mlnx-ofed-all</packagereq>
// This line is for the Group name</packagelist> </group> </comps>
Create tarball with the correct source name:
echo <rpmname>-<version> > /tmp/OFED_topdir/SOURCES/<rpmname>-<version>/<rpmname>-release cd /tmp/OFED_topdir/SOURCES tar czf <rpmname>-<version>.tar.gz <rpmname>-<version>
Create new spec file that requires all the packages in that directory under /tmp/OFED_topdir/SPECS/<rpmname>.spec
Build the RPM metapackage from the spec file that was created before. As a result, the RPMs will be created under /tmp/OFED_topdir/RPMS/<arch>/
rpmbuild -ba --target noarch --define
'_source_filedigest_algorithm md5'--define
'_binary_filedigest_algorithm md5'--define
'_topdir /tmp/OFED_topdir'--define
'_sourcedir %{_topdir}/SOURCES'--define
'_specdir %{_topdir}/SPECS'--define
'_srcrpmdir %{_topdir}/SRPMS'--define
'_rpmdir %{_topdir}/RPMS'/tmp/OFED_topdir/SPECS/<rpmname>.spec
Copy the newly-created RPMs into the RPMS directory that was created before.
cp /tmp/OFED_topdir/RPMS/noarch/mlnx-ofed-all-
5.6-.rhel8u3.noarch.rpm /tmp/OFED-internal-
5.6-x.x.x/<arch>/redhat-release-
8.3-
1.0.el8/x86_64/
Create repodata.
createrepo -q -g /tmp/OFED_topdir/comps.xml /tmp/OFED-internal-
5.6-x.x.x/RPMS/redhat-release-
8.3-
1.0.el8/<arch>/
Copy the generated RPMS to any server and do the following to install OFED:
Create new yum repository.
cat /etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo [mlnx_ofed] name=mlnx_ofed baseurl=/tmp/OFED-internal-
5.6-x.x.x/RPMS/OS/<arch>/ enabled=
1gpgcheck=
0
Refresh repository list.
yum repolist
Install OFED.
yum install mlnx-ofed-all
Creating Metapackages and Installing OFED on Multiple Servers (Deb-Based Systems)
By building the packages using install.pl, the debs will be created under /tmp/OFED-internal-5.6-x.x.x/DEBS/<OS>/<arch>/
List the packages that will be installed by the following:
/tmp/OFED-internal-debian-
5.6-x.x.x/install.pl --all -p
Create working directories.
Example:
mkdir -p /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/source echo <rpmname>-<version> > /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/<rpmname>-release
For --all option it used to set rpmname as mlnx-ofed-all
For OFED 5.6, the version will be set to 5.6
Create rules file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/rules
#!/usr/bin/make -f # -*- makefile -*- export DH_OPTIONS pname:=<rpmname> %: dh $@ override_dh_auto_install: dh_installdirs -p$(pname) usr/share/doc/$(pname) install -m
0644$(pname)-release debian/$(pname)/usr/share/doc/$(pname)
Change rules file mode.
chmod
755/tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/rules
Create rules file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/compat
echo
9> /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/compat
Create source/format file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/source/format
echo
"3.0 (quilt)"> /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/source/format
Create changelog file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/changelog
Exmaple:
mlnx-ofed-all (
5.6-x.x.x.x) unstable; urgency=low * Initial release -- your username <mail> Sun,
15May
2022
21:
00:
00+
0200
Create postinst script (if needed) under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/<rpmname>.postinst
#!/bin/bash cd /lib/modules
fordd in `/bin/ls`
do/sbin/depmod $dd >/dev/
null
2>&
1done
if[ -f /usr/bin/ofed_info ]; then sed -i -r -e
"s/^(OFED)(.*)(-[0-9]*.*-[0-9]*.*):/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-5.6-x.x.x.x (\1\3):\n/"/usr/bin/ofed_info sed -i -r -e
"s/(.*then echo) (.*):(.*)/\1 MLNX_OFED_LINUX-5.6-x.x.x.x: \3/"/usr/bin/ofed_info sed -i -r -e
"s/(.*X-n\" ]; then echo) (.*)(; exit.*)/\1 5.6-x.x.x.x \3/"/usr/bin/ofed_info sed -i -e
"s/OFED-internal/MLNX_OFED_LINUX/g"/usr/bin/ofed_info fi # Switch off opensmd service /sbin/chkconfig --set opensmd off > /dev/
null
2>&
1||
true/sbin/chkconfig opensmd off > /dev/
null
2>&
1||
true
if[ -f
"/etc/init.d/opensmd"] ; then
if[ -e /sbin/chkconfig ]; then /sbin/chkconfig --del opensmd > /dev/
null
2>&
1||
trueelif [ -e /usr/sbin/update-rc.d ]; then /usr/sbin/update-rc.d -f opensmd remove > /dev/
null
2>&
1||
true
else/usr/lib/lsb/remove_initd /etc/init.d/opensmd > /dev/
null
2>&
1||
truefi fi # Disable ibacm daemon by
defaultchkconfig --del ibacm > /dev/
null
2>&
1||
true# disable SDP and QIB loading by
default
if[ -e /etc/infiniband/openib.conf ]; then sed -i -r -e
"s/^SDP_LOAD=.*/SDP_LOAD=no/"/etc/infiniband/openib.conf sed -i -r -e
"s/^QIB_LOAD=.*/QIB_LOAD=no/"/etc/infiniband/openib.conf fi /sbin/ldconfig > /dev/
null
2>&
1||
true
Create control file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/control
Source: mlnx-ofed-all Section: utils Priority: extra Maintainer: your username <mail> Build-Depends: debhelper (>=
9.0.
0) Standards-Version:
3.9.
2Homepage: http:
//www.mellanox.comPackage:mlnx-ofed-all
// PACKAGE NAMEArchitecture: all
// list of the packages we need to install in this group (see the list of packages to install we created at first)Depends: ${shlibs:Depends}, ${misc:Depends}, dpcp (>=
1.1.
25-
1.56076), mstflint (>=
4.16.
0-
1.56076), rdmacm-utils (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), mlnx-tools (>=
5.2.
0-
0.56076), mlnx-iproute2 (>=
5.16.
0-
1.56076), opensm (>=
5.11.
0.MLNX20220418.fd3d650-
0.1.
56076), ibutils2 (>=
2.1.
1-
0.148.MLNX20220418.g60b8156.
56076), ofed-scripts (>=
5.6-OFED.
5.6.
0.7.
6), dump-pr (>=
1.0-
5.11.
0.MLNX20220418.g7e9d922.
56076), mlnx-ethtool (>=
5.15-
1.56076), perftest (>=
4.5-
0.14.gd962d8c.
56076), libibverbs-dev (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), ucx (>=
1.13.
0-
1.56076), ibsim-doc (>=
0.10-
1.56076), srp-dkms (>=
5.6-OFED.
5.6.
0.7.
6.1), ibacm (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), sharp (>=
2.7.
0.MLNX20220331.8d57397a-
1.56076), libibmad5 (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), mlnx-ofed-kernel-utils (>=
5.6-OFED.
5.6.
0.7.
6.1), srptools (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), ibsim (>=
0.10-
1.56076), libibmad-dev (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), libibumad3 (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), ibverbs-utils (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), rdma-core (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), libibverbs1 (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), isert-dkms (>=
5.6-OFED.
5.6.
0.7.
6.1), libibumad-dev (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), iser-dkms (>=
5.6-OFED.
5.6.
0.7.
6.1), ibdump (>=
6.0.
0-
1.56076), libopensm-devel (>=
5.11.
0.MLNX20220418.fd3d650-
0.1.
56076), libopensm (>=
5.11.
0.MLNX20220418.fd3d650-
0.1.
56076), kernel-mft-dkms (>=
4.20.
0-
29), libibnetdisc5 (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), librdmacm1 (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), opensm-doc (>=
5.11.
0.MLNX20220418.fd3d650-
0.1.
56076), mlnx-ofed-kernel-dkms (>=
5.6-OFED.
5.6.
0.7.
6.1), infiniband-diags (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), mft (>=
4.15.
1-
9), librdmacm-dev (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076), ibverbs-providers (>=56mlnx40-
1.56076) Description: MLNX_OFED all installer
package(with DKMS support) Package:mlnx-ofed-all-exact Architecture: all
Create copyright file under /tmp/OFED_topdir/<rpmname>-<version>/debian/copyright
On Debian systems, a copy of the General Public License version 2 could be found under /usr/share/common-licenses/GPL-2
Format: https:
//www.debian.org/doc/packaging-manuals/copyright-format/1.0Files: * Copyright:
2022, NVIDIA Corporation License: GPLv2-and-2BSD * This software is available to you under a choice of one of two * licenses. You may choose to be licensed under the terms of the GNU * General Public License (GPL) Version
2, available from the file * COPYING in the main directory of
thissource tree, or the * BSD license below: * * Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or * without modification, are permitted provided that the following * conditions are met: * * - Redistributions of source code must retain the above * copyright notice,
thislist of conditions and the following * disclaimer. * * - Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above * copyright notice,
thislist of conditions and the following * disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials * provided with the distribution. * * THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED
"AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, * EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF * MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND * NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS * BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN * ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN * CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE * SOFTWARE.
Creating tarball.
cd /tmp/OFED_topdir tar czf <rpmname>_<version>.orig.tar.gz <rpmname>-<version> cd <rpmname>-<version> dpkg-buildpackage -us -uc cp -af *.deb /tmp/OFED-internal-
5.6-x.x.x/DEBS/OS/arch/
Create new yum repository under /etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo
[mlnx_ofed] deb [trusted=yes] file:/tmp/OFED-internal-
5.6-
0.7.
6/DEBS/debian10.
8/x86_64/ ./
Refresh repository list.
apt update
Install OFED.
apt install mlnx-ofed-all
mpitests package is disabled on Fedora 35 and Photon due to building issues.
Installing MLNX_OFED Using YUM
This type of installation is applicable to RedHat/OL and Fedora operating systems.
Setting up MLNX_OFED YUM Repository
Log into the installation machine as root.
Mount the ISO image on your machine and copy its content to a shared location in your network.
# mount -o ro,loop MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt
Download and install NVIDIA's GPG-KEY:
The key can be downloaded via the following link:
http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256
# wget http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256--
2018-
01-
25
13:
52:
30-- http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256Resolving www.mellanox.com...
72.3.
194.0Connecting to www.mellanox.com|
72.3.
194.0|:
80... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response...
200OK Length:
1354(
1.3K) [text/plain] Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256?
100%[=================================================>]
1,
354--.-K/s in 0s
2018-
01-
25
13:
52:
30(
247MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? saved [
1354/
1354]
Install the key.
# sudo rpm --
importRPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY Retrieving key from file:
///repos/MLNX_OFED/<MLNX_OFED file>/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256Importing GPG key
0x6224C050: Userid:
"Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) <support@mellanox.com>"From : /repos/MLNX_OFED/<MLNX_OFED file>/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Is
thisok [y/N]:
Check that the key was successfully imported.
# rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf
'%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}\n'| grep Mellanox gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba gpg(Mellanox Technologies <support
@mellanox.com>)
Create a yum repository configuration file called "/etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo" with the following content:
[mlnx_ofed] name=MLNX_OFED Repository baseurl=file:
///<path to extracted MLNX_OFED package>/RPMSenabled=
1gpgkey=file:
///<path to the downloaded key RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256>gpgcheck=
1
Check that the repository was successfully added.
# yum repolist Loaded plugins: product-id, security, subscription-manager This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. repo id repo name status mlnx_ofed MLNX_OFED Repository
108rpmforge RHEL 6Server - RPMforge.net - dag
4,
597repolist:
8,
351
Setting up MLNX_OFED YUM Repository Using --add-kernel-support
Log into the installation machine as root.
Mount the ISO image on your machine and copy its content to a shared location in your network.
# mount -o ro,loop MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt
Build the packages with kernel support and create the tarball.
# /mnt/mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh --make-tgz <optional --kmp> -k $(uname -r) -m /mnt/ Note: This program will create MLNX_OFED_LINUX TGZ
forrhel7.
6under /tmp directory. Do you want to
continue?[y/N]:y See log file /tmp/mlnx_iso.4120_logs/mlnx_ofed_iso.
4120.log Checking
ifall needed packages are installed... Building MLNX_OFED_LINUX RPMS . Please wait... Creating metadata-rpms
for
3.10.
0-
957.21.
3.el7.x86_64 ... WARNING: If you are going to configure
this
packageas a repository, then please note WARNING: that it contains unsigned rpms, therefore, you need to disable the gpgcheck WARNING: by setting
'gpgcheck=0'in the repository conf file. Created /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
5.2-
0.5.
5.0-rhel7.
6-x86_64-ext.tgz
Open the tarball.
# cd /tmp/ # tar -xvf /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
5.2-
0.5.
5.0-rhel7.
6-x86_64-ext.tgz
Create a YUM repository configuration file called "/etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo" with the following content:
[mlnx_ofed] name=MLNX_OFED Repository baseurl=file:
///<path to extracted MLNX_OFED package>/RPMSenabled=
1gpgcheck=
0
Check that the repository was successfully added.
# yum repolist Loaded plugins: product-id, security, subscription-manager This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. repo id repo name status mlnx_ofed MLNX_OFED Repository
108rpmforge RHEL 6Server - RPMforge.net - dag
4,
597repolist:
8,
351
Installing MLNX_OFED Using the YUM Tool
After setting up the YUM repository for MLNX_OFED package, perform the following:
View the available package groups by invoking:
# yum search mlnx-ofed- mlnx-ofed-all.noarch : MLNX_OFED all installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-all-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED all-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-basic.noarch : MLNX_OFED basic installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-basic-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED basic-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-bluefield.noarch : MLNX_OFED bluefield installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-bluefield-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED bluefield-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-dpdk.noarch : MLNX_OFED dpdk installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs.noarch : MLNX_OFED dpdk-upstream-libs installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED dpdk-upstream-libs-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-dpdk-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED dpdk-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-eth-only-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED eth-only-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-guest.noarch : MLNX_OFED guest installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-guest-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED guest-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-hpc.noarch : MLNX_OFED hpc installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hpc-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED hpc-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-kernel-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED kernel-only installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-vma-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi-user-only.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only
where:
mlnx-ofed-all
Installs all available packages in MLNX_OFED
mlnx-ofed-basic
Installs basic packages required for running NVIDIA cards
mlnx-ofed-guest
Installs packages required by guest OS
mlnx-ofed-hpc
Installs packages required for HPC
mlnx-ofed-hypervisor
Installs packages required by hypervisor OS
mlnx-ofed-vma
Installs packages required by VMA
mlnx-ofed-vma-eth
Installs packages required by VMA to work over Ethernet
mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi
Installs packages required by VMA to support VPI
bluefield
Installs packages required for BlueField
dpdk
Installs packages required for DPDK
dpdk-upstream-libs
Installs packages required for DPDK using RDMA-Core
kernel-only
Installs packages required for a non-default kernel
Note: MLNX_OFED provides kernel module RPM packages with KMP support for RHEL and SLES. For other operating systems, kernel module RPM packages are provided only for the operating system's default kernel. In this case, the group RPM packages have the supported kernel version in their package's name.
Example:
mlnx-ofed-all-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED all installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-basic-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED basic installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-guest-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED guest installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hpc-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hpc installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support)
When using an operating system different than RHEL or SLES, or you have installed a kernel that is not supported by default in MLNX_OFED, you can use the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script to build MLNX_OFED for your kernel.
The script will automatically build the matching group RPM packages for your kernel so that you can still install MLNX_OFED via yum.
Please note that the resulting MLNX_OFED repository will contain unsigned RPMs, therefore, you should set 'gpgcheck=0' in the repository configuration file.
Install the desired group.
# yum install mlnx-ofed-all Loaded plugins: langpacks, product-id, subscription-manager Resolving Dependencies --> Running transaction check ---> Package mlnx-ofed-all.noarch
0:
3.1-
0.1.
2will be installed --> Processing Dependency: kmod-isert =
1.0-OFED.
3.1.
0.1.
2.1.g832a737.rhel7u1
for
package: mlnx-ofed-all-
3.1-
0.1.
2.noarch .................. .................. qperf.x86_64
0:
0.4.
9-
9rds-devel.x86_64
0:
2.0.
7-
1.12rds-tools.x86_64
0:
2.0.
7-
1.12sdpnetstat.x86_64
0:
1.60-
26srptools.x86_64
0:
1.0.
2-
12Complete!
Installing MLNX_OFED using the “YUM” tool does not automatically update the firmware.
To update the firmware to the version included in MLNX_OFED package, run:
# yum install mlnx-fw-updater
OR:
Update the firmware to the latest version available on NVIDIA's website as described in “Updating Firmware After Installation” section.
Installing MLNX_OFED Using apt-get
This type of installation is applicable to Debian and Ubuntu operating systems.
Setting up MLNX_OFED apt-get Repository
Log into the installation machine as root.
Extract the MLNX_OFED package on a shared location in your network.
It can be downloaded from https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Products → Software→ InfiniBand Drivers.
Create an apt-get repository configuration file called "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/mlnx_ofed.list" with the following content:
deb file:/<path to extracted MLNX_OFED
package>/DEBS ./
Download and install NVIDIA's Technologies GPG-KEY.
# wget -qO - http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256-SHA256 | sudo apt-key add -
Verify that the key was successfully imported.
# apt-key list pub 1024D/A9E4B643
2013-
08-
11uid Mellanox Technologies <support
@mellanox.com> sub 1024g/09FCC269
2013-
08-
11
Update the apt-get cache.
# sudo apt-get update
Setting up MLNX_OFED apt-get Repository Using --add-kernel-support
Log into the installation machine as root.
Mount the ISO image on your machine and copy its content to a shared location in your network.
# mount -o ro,loop MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt
Build the packages with kernel support and create the tarball.
# /mnt/mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh --make-tgz <optional --kmp> -k $(uname -r) -m /mnt/ Note: This program will create MLNX_OFED_LINUX TGZ
forrhel7.
6under /tmp directory. Do you want to
continue?[y/N]:y See log file /tmp/mlnx_iso.4120_logs/mlnx_ofed_iso.
4120.log Checking
ifall needed packages are installed... Building MLNX_OFED_LINUX RPMS . Please wait... Creating metadata-rpms
for
3.10.
0-
957.21.
3.el7.x86_64 ... WARNING: If you are going to configure
this
packageas a repository, then please note WARNING: that it contains unsigned rpms, therefore, you need to disable the gpgcheck WARNING: by setting
'gpgcheck=0'in the repository conf file. Created /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
5.2-
0.5.
5.0-rhel7.
6-x86_64-ext.tgz
Open the tarball.
# cd /tmp/ # tar -xvf /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
5.2-
0.5.
5.0-rhel7.
6-x86_64-ext.tgz
Create an apt-get repository configuration file called "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/mlnx_ofed.list" with the following content:
deb [trusted=yes] file:/<path to extracted MLNX_OFED
package>/DEBS ./
Update the apt-get cache.
# sudo apt-get update
Installing MLNX_OFED Using the apt-get Tool
After setting up the apt-get repository for MLNX_OFED package, perform the following:
View the available package groups by invoking:
# apt-cache search mlnx-ofed- apt-cache search mlnx-ofed ........ knem-dkms - DKMS support
formlnx-ofed kernel modules mlnx-ofed-kernel-dkms - DKMS support
formlnx-ofed kernel modules mlnx-ofed-kernel-utils - Userspace tools to restart and tune mlnx-ofed kernel modules mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi - MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-kernel-only - MLNX_OFED kernel-only installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-bluefield - MLNX_OFED bluefield installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-hpc-user-only - MLNX_OFED hpc-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-dpdk-user-only - MLNX_OFED dpdk-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-all-exact - MLNX_OFED all installer
package(with DKMS support) (exact) mlnx-ofed-all - MLNX_OFED all installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi-user-only - MLNX_OFED vma-vpi-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-eth-only-user-only - MLNX_OFED eth-only-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-vma-user-only - MLNX_OFED vma-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-hpc - MLNX_OFED hpc installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-bluefield-user-only - MLNX_OFED bluefield-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-dpdk - MLNX_OFED dpdk installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth-user-only - MLNX_OFED vma-eth-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-all-user-only - MLNX_OFED all-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth - MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-vma - MLNX_OFED vma installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs-user-only - MLNX_OFED dpdk-upstream-libs-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-basic-user-only - MLNX_OFED basic-user-only installer
package(User Space packages only) mlnx-ofed-basic-exact - MLNX_OFED basic installer
package(with DKMS support) (exact) mlnx-ofed-basic - MLNX_OFED basic installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs - MLNX_OFED dpdk-upstream-libs installer
package(with DKMS support)
where:
mlnx-ofed-all
MLNX_OFED all installer package
mlnx-ofed-basic
MLNX_OFED basic installer package
mlnx-ofed-vma
MLNX_OFED vma installer package
mlnx-ofed-hpc
MLNX_OFED HPC installer package
mlnx-ofed-vma-eth
MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer package
mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi
MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer package
knem-dkms
MLNX_OFED DKMS support for mlnx-ofed kernel modules
kernel-dkms
MLNX_OFED kernel-dkms installer package
kernel-only
MLNX_OFED kernel-only installer package
bluefield
MLNX_OFED bluefield installer package
mlnx-ofed-all-exact
MLNX_OFED mlnx-ofed-all-exact installer package
dpdk
MLNX_OFED dpdk installer package
mlnx-ofed-basic-exact
MLNX_OFED mlnx-ofed-basic-exact installer package
dpdk-upstream-libs
MLNX_OFED dpdk-upstream-libs installer package
Install the desired group.
apt-get install
'<group name>'
Example:
apt-get install mlnx-ofed-allWarning
Installing MLNX_OFED using the “apt-get” tool does not automatically update the firmware.
To update the firmware to the version included in MLNX_OFED package, run:
# apt-get install mlnx-fw-updater
OR:
Update the firmware to the latest version available on NVIDIA's website as described in “Updating Firmware After Installation” section.