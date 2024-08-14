NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0

Note MLNX_OFED has transitioned into DOCA-Host, and now available as DOCA-OFED (learn about DOCA-Host profiles here). MLNX_OFED last standalone release is October 2024 Long Term Support (3 years). Starting January 2025 all new features will be included in DOCA-OFED only.

NVIDIA® OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution for Linux (MLNX_OFED) is a single Virtual Protocol Interconnect (VPI) software stack that operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions.

NVIDIA OFED (MLNX_OFED) is an NVIDIA-tested and packaged version of OFED and supports two interconnect types using the same RDMA (remote DMA) and kernel bypass APIs called OFED verbs—InfiniBand and Ethernet. Up to 400Gb/s InfiniBand and RoCE (based on the RDMA over Converged Ethernet standard) over 10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb/s are supported with OFED to enable OEMs and System Integrators to meet the needs of end users in the said markets.

