Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
3916656
|
Description: If multicast join request is received during the Heavy Sweep, the InfiniBand Subnet Manager 5.19 may hang.
|
Keywords: Multicast, Subnet Manager
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3878076
|
Description: Fixed an issue where executing cma_roce_mode -d [device] would inadvertently delete contents of /sys/kernel/config/rdma_cm. This occurred due to the removal of the rdma_cm/ device directory upon script exit, affecting system configuration.
|
Keywords: cma_roce_mode configuration files deletion
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3893526 / 3869558
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in corrupt SMP MAD requests list when the sent list was accessed while the unregistered flow was running.
|
Keywords: SMP MAD requests
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3896666
|
Description: Fixed the packet inspection parsing to avoid data corruption when GRE offload was turned on by parsing the outer header as UDP and not as TCP.
|
Keywords: UDP, TCP, GRE offload
|
Discovered in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3974743
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented netdev queue value from being updated in mqprio param when switchdev mode was enabled and the netdev queue number was reset to 1.
|
Keywords: netdev
|
Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3974743
|
Description: Fixed the error flow in case of performing CT entry update which resulted in failure as it exceeded the firmware limit.
|
Keywords: Offload
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3957895
|
Description: Extended the number of rules to be offloaded to all ports from 8 to 32. This allows greater flexibility when offloading temporary rules like VLAN traffic and ease the offload sharing between the ports.
|
Keywords: Offload rules, VLAN traffic
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3936207
|
Description: Fixed a stack overrun warning by reducing the size of the local on-stack array used for optimization by 192 bytes.
|
Keywords: Kernel stack
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3855582
|
Description: Fixed an overflow issue where RDMA applications could not find the device when creating new RDMA devices.
|
Keywords: RDMA CM
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3932944
|
Description: Fixed the setting of ATS for DMABUF MRs that caused some MRs to miss the ATS enablement. Lack of ATS enablement on DMABUF MRs results in slower performance when using these MRs.
|
Keywords: ATS
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
|
3947203
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to the driver's internal MR cache cleanup process that resulted in high memory consumption on the host.
|
Keywords: MR cache
|
Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0