Bug Fixes in This Version

3916656 Description: If multicast join request is received during the Heavy Sweep, the InfiniBand Subnet Manager 5.19 may hang.

Keywords: Multicast, Subnet Manager

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3878076 Description: Fixed an issue where executing cma_roce_mode -d [device] would inadvertently delete contents of /sys/kernel/config/rdma_cm . This occurred due to the removal of the rdma_cm/ device directory upon script exit, affecting system configuration.

Keywords: cma_roce_mode configuration files deletion

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3893526 / 3869558 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in corrupt SMP MAD requests list when the sent list was accessed while the unregistered flow was running.

Keywords: SMP MAD requests

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3896666 Description: Fixed the packet inspection parsing to avoid data corruption when GRE offload was turned on by parsing the outer header as UDP and not as TCP.

Keywords: UDP, TCP, GRE offload

Discovered in Release: 24.01-0.3.3.1

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3974743 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented netdev queue value from being updated in mqprio param when switchdev mode was enabled and the netdev queue number was reset to 1.

Keywords: netdev

Discovered in Release: 23.10-0.5.5.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3974743 Description: Fixed the error flow in case of performing CT entry update which resulted in failure as it exceeded the firmware limit.

Keywords: Offload

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3957895 Description: Extended the number of rules to be offloaded to all ports from 8 to 32. This allows greater flexibility when offloading temporary rules like VLAN traffic and ease the offload sharing between the ports.

Keywords: Offload rules, VLAN traffic

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3936207 Description: Fixed a stack overrun warning by reducing the size of the local on-stack array used for optimization by 192 bytes.

Keywords: Kernel stack

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3855582 Description: Fixed an overflow issue where RDMA applications could not find the device when creating new RDMA devices.

Keywords: RDMA CM

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3932944 Description: Fixed the setting of ATS for DMABUF MRs that caused some MRs to miss the ATS enablement. Lack of ATS enablement on DMABUF MRs results in slower performance when using these MRs.

Keywords: ATS

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0

Fixed in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0

3947203 Description: Fixed an issue related to the driver's internal MR cache cleanup process that resulted in high memory consumption on the host.

Keywords: MR cache

Discovered in Release: 24.04-0.6.6.0