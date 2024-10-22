Changes and New Features
The following are the new features and changes that have been added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:
|
Supported Cards
|
Description
|
All HCAs
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 Dx and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-5 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-4 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx/ConnectX-6 Lx/ConnectX-7/BlueField-2
For a list of features from previous versions see Release Notes Change Log History section.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
24.07-0.6.1.0
|
SFs On-Demand EQs
|
Changed the SF initiation/boot flow to avoid EQ creations. Now EQ will be created only when required by the user/system QPs.
|
fwctl Subsystem
|
[Beta] fwctl is a new subsystem intended to bring some common rules and order to the growing pattern of exposing a secure firmware interface directly to the userspace. fwctl focuses on debugging, configuration and provisioning of the device.
As fwctl is not installed by default, you can install it using one of the following ways:
|
Exposing req_transport_retries_exceeded Counter
|
Exposes the req_transport_retries_exceeded counter (per QP counter). It can be seen using the RDMA statistics, and shows the number of times the requester detected transport retries exceed error.
|
Socket-Direct multi-PF netdev
|
Creates a single netdev abstraction for multiple Socket-Direct PFs of the same port that run on multiple NUMA nodes. This single netdev handles traffic locally on each of the NUMA nodes without upper layer complexities. This improves the applications' locality and performance in a multi-NUMA system.
|
Synchronous (Scalable Function) SF Activation for Local SFs
|
Added devlink-nested option to show relationships between devlink instances through devlink dev show/devlink port show commands. The devlink port show is used to check when SFs are activated, and shows the relationship between SF auxiliary device devlink instance and the eSwitch representor devlink port.
devlink Scalable Function (SF) activate command is received before enabling a partial parallelization of the SFs activation, and reduces time.
|
General
|
Customer Affecting Change
|
Description
|
Tools: mstflint
|
As of MLNX_OFED v24.07, mstflint will no longer be installed, upgraded, or removed as part of the package installation.
To download it, go to https://github.com/Mellanox/mstflint.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.