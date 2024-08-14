NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.07-0.6.1.0
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

24.07-0.6.1.0

August 14, 2024

Initial release of this document version. This release introduces Bug Fixes in This Version.

Note

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE 3 , 100GbE

  1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.                                                                           

  2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.     

  3. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.     

Embedded Components

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.14.462-1.2407061

BSD

dpcp

1.1.49-1.2407061

BSD-3-Clause

fwctl

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1

GPLv2

hcoll

4.8.3228-1.2407061

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.2407061

(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2407061

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.2407061

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.21800.MLNX20240804.ga4352587.2407061

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1

GPLv2

isert

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.29.0-131

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.60-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.31.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

24.07-0.6.1.0.g51d9270

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.9-1.2407061

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.9.0-1.2407061

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.6.1.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

24.07-0.2407061

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2407061

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2407061

BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2407061

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.6.1

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.6.1

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.7a1-1.2407061

BSD

opensm

5.20.0.MLNX20240804.ef1f438a-0.1.2407061

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.8-1.2407061

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

24.07.0-0.44.g57725f2.2407061

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

2407mlnx52-1.2407061

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.41-0.g5e402e1

GPLv2

sharp

3.8.0.MLNX20240804.aaa5caab-1.2407061

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2407061

BSD

srp

24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.7.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.17.0-1.2407061

BSD

xpmem

2.7.3-1.2407061

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

xpmem-lib

2.7-0.2310055

LGPLv2.1

