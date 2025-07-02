Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
4328624
Description: Fixed an issue where ibstat would crash when encountering a non-RoCE/IB device, preventing it from displaying information for other valid RoCE/IB devices.
Keywords: ibstat
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4424584
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented representors from being reloaded after a LAG creation failure.
Keywords: LAG
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4096711
Description: Fixed performance degradation on older kernel versions using RX cache, particularly on slower ARM CPUs with larger RX buffers. The issue was caused by the driver attempting to allocate new RX pages too quickly, leading to head-of-line blocking in the RX cache.
The fix improves RX cache usage by triggering page allocation for a bulk of at least 2 WQEs, allowing the application more time to process packets and return buffers to the RX cache, thereby reducing blocking and enhancing performance.
Keywords: Performance, kernel, Rx cache, page allocation
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4424531
Description: Increased the poll batch size as the number of QPs scales up to prevent bandwidth degradation in cases of high number of QPs, where polling only 16 CQEs per iteration may not be sufficient to process all completions in time.
Keywords: ib_write_bw performance
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4412407
Description: Fixed an issue where buffer initialization became a performance bottleneck during the allocation of large buffers, typically when using a high number of QPs with large message sizes. The root cause was the inefficient use of rand(). This has been resolved by replacing it with a faster pseudo-random algorithm.
Keywords: Buffer initialization, performance
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4466253
Description: Fixed an issue where a kernel crash could occur if a device event arrives during the event subscription process.
Keywords: DevX, event_fd
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4407137
Description: Fixed a crash caused by handling multiple CMA net events occurring in quick succession on the same CMA ID.
Keywords: CMA
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4405725
Description: Fixed a potential deadlock that could occur during the handling of peer memory registration failures.
Keywords: Deadlock, peer memory registration
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4340108
Description: Fixed a sysfs issue that occurred when accessing hardware counters from within a namespace.
Keywords: sysfs
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4235683
Description: Resolved corruption of SA MAD Congestion Control FIFO queue when all elements are canceled and a dequeue operation is attempted.
Keywords: SA legacy congestion control mechanism
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4030072
Description: sFlow is not supported in MLNX_OFED v24.07-x.x.x.x.
Keywords: sFlow
Discovered in Release: 24.07-0.6.1.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
4409283
Description: Increased the size of the slow FDB table to prevent hitting the following error when switching to SwitchDev mode.
Keywords: Slow FDB table
Discovered in Release: 24.10-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0