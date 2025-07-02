Common Abbreviations and Related Documents
Common Abbreviations and Acronyms
Abbreviation/Acronym
Description
B
(Capital) ‘B’ is used to indicate size in bytes or multiples of bytes (e.g., 1KB = 1024 bytes, and 1MB = 1048576 bytes)
b
(Small) ‘b’ is used to indicate size in bits or multiples of bits (e.g., 1Kb = 1024 bits)
FW
Firmware
HCA
Host Channel Adapter
HW
Hardware
IB
InfiniBand
iSER
iSCSI RDMA Protocol
LSB
Least significant byte
lsb
Least significant bit
MSB
Most significant byte
msb
Most significant bit
NIC
Network Interface Card
SW
Software
VPI
Virtual Protocol Interconnect
IPoIB
IP over InfiniBand
PFC
Priority Flow Control
PR
Path Record
RoCE
RDMA over Converged Ethernet
SL
Service Level
SRP
SCSI RDMA Protocol
MPI
Message Passing Interface
QoS
Quality of Service
ULP
Upper Layer Protocol
VL
Virtual Lane
vHBA
Virtual SCSI Host Bus Adapter
uDAPL
User Direct Access Programming Library
Glossary
The following is a list of concepts and terms related to InfiniBand in general and to Subnet Managers in particular. It is included here for ease of reference, but the main reference remains the InfiniBand Architecture Specification.
Term
Description
Channel Adapter (CA), Host Channel Adapter (HCA)
An IB device that terminates an IB link and executes transport functions. This may be an HCA (Host CA) or a TCA (Target CA)
HCA Card
A network adapter card based on an InfiniBand channel adapter device
IB Devices
An integrated circuit implementing InfiniBand compliant communication
IB Cluster/Fabric/ Subnet
A set of IB devices connected by IB cables
In-Band
A term assigned to administration activities traversing the IB connectivity only
Local Identifier (ID)
An address assigned to a port (data sink or source point) by the Subnet Manager, unique within the subnet, used for directing packets within the subnet
Local Device/Node/ System
The IB Host Channel Adapter (HCA) Card installed on the machine running IBDIAG tools
Local Port
The IB port of the HCA through which IBDIAG tools connect to the IB fabric
Master Subnet Manager
The Subnet Manager that is authoritative, that has the reference configuration information for the subnet
Multicast Forwarding Tables
A table that exists in every switch providing the list of ports to forward received multicast packet. The table is organized by MLID
Network Interface Card (NIC)
A network adapter card that plugs into the PCI Express slot and provides one or more ports to an Ethernet network
Standby Subnet Manager
A Subnet Manager that is currently quiescent, and not in the role of a Master Subnet Manager, by the agency of the master SM
Subnet Administrator (SA)
An application (normally part of the Subnet Manager) that implements the interface for querying and manipulating subnet management data
Subnet Manager (SM)
One of several entities involved in the configuration and control of the IB fabric
Unicast Linear Forwarding Tables (LFT)
A table that exists in every switch providing the port through which packets should be sent to each LID
Virtual Protocol Interconnect (VPI)
An NVIDIA technology that allows NVIDIA channel adapter devices (ConnectX®) to simultaneously connect to an InfiniBand subnet and a 10GigE subnet (each subnet connects to one of the adapter ports)
