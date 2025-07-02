What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS  General Support

On This Page

General Support

Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

OS Support Model

ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV

ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV

NFS over RDMA

NVMe

GPUDirect Storage (GDS)

UCX-CUDA Version

Alinux 3.2

x86_64

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Alma 8.5

x86_64

4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.4

AArch64

4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.AARCH64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.6

AArch64

5.10.134+

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.134+

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Azure Linux3.0

x86_64

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLINUX21.10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 22.10

aarch64

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream v8

AArch64

4.18.0-553.5.1.el8.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-553.5.1.el8.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream v9

AArch64

5.14.0-585.el9.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.0-585.el9.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTYUNOS22.06

AArch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTYUNOS23.01

AArch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.8

AArch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.9

x86_64

4.19.0-14-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-16-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian10.13

AArch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.0-21-amd64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian11.3

AArch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-13-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian12.1

AArch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

6.1.0-10-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian12.5

aarch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp9

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp10

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp11

AArch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS2.0sp12

AArch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

KYLIN10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

KYLIN10SP3

AArch64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Mariner 2.0

x86_64

5.15.148.2-2.cm2

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86_64

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86_64

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86_64

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86_64

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.0

x86_64

5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86_64

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86_64

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OpenSUSE 15.3

AArch64

-

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER20.03SP1

AArch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.AARCH64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER20.03SP3

AArch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER22.03SP1

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OPENEULER22.03SP3

x86

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Photon OS 3.0

x86_64

4.19.225-3.ph3

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS8.0

AArch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS8.1

AArch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS8.2

AArch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS8.3

AArch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS8.4

AArch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS/ Rocky8.5

AArch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky8.6

AArch64

AArch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky8.7

AArch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky8.8

AArch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky8.9

AArch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.0

AArch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.1

AArch64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.2

AArch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.3

AArch64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.4

AArch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.5

AArch64

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky9.6

AArch64

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

SLES15SP2

AArch64

5.3.18-22-default

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-22-default

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP3

AArch64

5.3.18-57-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.3.18-57-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP4

AArch64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP5

AArch64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES15SP6

AArch64

6.4.0-150600.21-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

tencentos3.3

AArch64

5.4.119-19.0009.39

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.4.119-19.0009.39

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu20.04

AArch64

5.4.0-26-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.4.0-26-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

Ubuntu22.04

AArch64

5.15.0-25-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

5.15.0-25-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

Ubuntu24.04

AArch64

6.6.0-14-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86_64

6.6.0-14-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

Ubuntu24.10

x86_64

6.8.0-31-generic

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.4

UOS20.1060

AArch64

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

UOS20.1060a

AArch64

5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86_64

5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Citrix XenServer Host8.2

x86_64

4.19.0+1

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Linux Kernel 6.11

aarch64

6.11

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Note

  • 32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED

  • For RPM-based distributions, to install OFED on a different kernel, create a new ISO image using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script (see the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions)

  • Upgrading MLNX_OFED on a cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well

  • If using MLNX_OFED 4.9 LTS with MLNX_OFED 5.x with upstream verbs, MLNX_OFED 4.9 must be installed with --upstream-libs flag so the verbs libraries match.

  • A combination of 4.9 LTS default verbs and MOFED 5.x upstream verbs is not supported.

  • All operating systems listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor

Upgrade/Downgrade Matrix

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for upgrade and downgrade.

Target Version

Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade

Release Type

Release Date

24.10-3.2.5.0 June 2025

24.10-0.7.0.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile

GA

October 2024

24.10-2.1.8.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile

LTS-U2

December 2024

23.10-4.0.9.1 - MLNX_OFED

LTS-U4

December 2024

5.8-6.0.4.2

LTS-U6

December 2024

MLNX_OFED Version Interoperability

This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments.

Target Version

Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade

Release Type

Release Date

24.10-3.2.5.0 June 2025

24.10-2.1.8.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile

LTS-U2

December 2024

23.10-4.0.9.1

LTS-U4

December 2024

Supported NIC Firmware Versions

This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA adapter card firmware versions:

Note

BlueField-2 and ConnectX-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families, respectively, that are supported by MLNX_OFED.

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField-2

24.43.3608

ConnectX-7

28.43.3608

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.43.3608

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.43.3608

ConnectX-6

20.43.3608

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.4506

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1900

ConnectX-4

12.28.2302

For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.

FIPS Compliance

FIPS Compliance

[All HCAs] Starting from v23.07, OFED is FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) compliant for the RH8.x, RH9.x and SLES15.x operating systems. The following limitations should be considered:

  • OFED Installation with FIPS support requires a manual firmware upgrade.

  • OFED Installation with add-kernel-support will result in the removal of the FIPS support.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 2, 2025.
content here