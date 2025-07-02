Known Issues

3046655 Description: A package manager upgrade with zypper (on an SLES system) may prompt a question about vendor change from "Mellanox Technologies" to "OpenFabrics".

Keywords: Installation, SLES

Workaround: Either accept the prompted change, or add the /etc/zypp/vendors.d/mlnx_ofed file with the following content: [main] vendors = Mellanox,OpenFabrics

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3392477 Description: The ConnectX-7 firmware embedded in this MLNX_OFED version cannot be burnt using the MLNX_OFED installer script.

Keywords: ConnectX-7, MLNX_OFED installer script

Workaround: Please download and install the dedicated firmware from the web https://network.nvidia.com/support/firmware/connectx7ib/

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3532756 Description: The kernel may crash when restarting the driver while IP sec rules are configured.

Keywords: IP sec

Workaround: Flush the IP sec configuration before reloading the driver: ip xfrm state flush ip xfrm policy flush

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3472979 Description: When a large number of virtual functions are present, the output of the "ip link show" command may be truncated.

Keywords: virtual functions, ip link show

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3413938 Description: When using the mlnx-sf script, creating and deleting an SF with the same ID number in a stressful manner may cause the setup to hang due to a race between the create and delete commands.

Keywords: Hang; mlnx-sf

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3461572 Description: Configuring Multiport Eswitch LAG mode can be performed only via devlink from this release onwards. The compat sysfs should not be used to configure mpesw LAG.

Keywords: Multiport Eswitch, compat sysfs, mpesw LAG

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3464337 Description: Simultaneously adding or removing TC rules while operating on kernel version 6.3 could potentially result in stability issues.

Keywords: ASAP, rules, TC

Workaround: Make sure the following fix is part of the kernel: https://lore.kernel.org/netdev/20230504181616.2834983-3-vladbu@nvidia.com/T/

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3469484 Description: Mirror and connection tracking (CT) offload actions are not supported simultaneously if the kernel version does not support hardware miss to TC actions. Thus, when performing a CT offload test, the actual number of offloaded connections may be lower than expected.

Keywords: ASAP, CT offload

Workaround: Make sure to have the following offending commit in the tree: net/sched: act_ct: offload UDP NEW connections Make sure to to have https://www.spinics.net/lists/stable-commits/msg303536.html in the kernel tree to fix this issue.

Discovered in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3473331 Description: When performing a CT offload test, the actual number of offloaded connections may be lower than expected.

Keywords: ASAP, CT offload

Workaround: The fix is external to the driver, make sure to have this commit in the tree: offending commit: net/sched: act_ct: offload UDP NEW connections Make sure you have: https://www.spinics.net/lists/stable-commits/msg303536.html in the kernel tree to fix this issue.