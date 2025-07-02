OpenSM offers the following routing engines:

Min Hop Algorithm Based on the minimum hops to each node where the path length is optimized. UPDN Algorithm Based on the minimum hops to each node, but it is constrained to ranking rules. This algorithm should be chosen if the subnet is not a pure Fat Tree, and a deadlock may occur due to a loop in the subnet. Fat-tree Routing Algorithm This algorithm optimizes routing for a congestion-free "shift" communication pattern. It should be chosen if a subnet is a symmetrical Fat Tree of various types, not just a K-ary-N-Tree: non-constant K, not fully staffed, and for any CBB ratio. Similar to UPDN, Fat Tree routing is constrained to ranking rules. DOR Routing Algorithm Based on the Min Hop algorithm, but avoids port equalization except for redundant links between the same two switches. This provides deadlock free routes for hypercubes when the fabric is cabled as a hypercube and for meshes when cabled as a mesh. Torus-2QoS Routing Algorithm Based on the DOR Unicast routing algorithm specialized for 2D/3D torus topologies. Torus- 2QoS provides deadlock-free routing while supporting two quality of service (QoS) levels. Additionally, it can route around multiple failed fabric links or a single failed fabric switch without introducing deadlocks, and without changing path SL values granted before the failure. Routing Chains Allows routing configuration of different parts of a single InfiniBand subnet by different routing engines. In the current release, minhop/updn/ftree/dor/torus-2QoS/pqft can be combined.

Note Please note that LASH Routing Algorithm is not supported.

MINHOP/UPDN/DOR routing algorithms are comprised of two stages:

MinHop matrix calculation. How many hops are required to get from each port to each LID. The algorithm to fill these tables is different if you run standard (min hop) or Up/Down. For standard routing, a "relaxation" algorithm is used to propagate min hop from every destination LID through neighbor switches. For Up/Down routing, a BFS from every target is used. The BFS tracks link direction (up or down) and avoid steps that will perform up after a down step was used. Once MinHop matrices exist, each switch is visited and for each target LID a decision is made as to what port should be used to get to that LID. This step is common to standard and Up/Down routing. Each port has a counter counting the number of target LIDs going through it. When there are multiple alternative ports with same MinHop to a LID, the one with less previously assigned ports is selected. If LMC > 0, more checks are added. Within each group of LIDs assigned to same target port: Use only ports which have same MinHop First prefer the ones that go to different systemImageGuid (then the previous LID of the same LMC group) If none, prefer those which go through another NodeGuid Fall back to the number of paths method (if all go to same node).

The Min Hop algorithm is invoked by default if no routing algorithm is specified. It can also be invoked by specifying '-R minhop'.

The Min Hop algorithm is divided into two stages: computation of min-hop tables on every switch and LFT output port assignment. Link subscription is also equalized with the ability to override based on port GUID. The latter is supplied by:

Copy Copied! -i <equalize-ignore-guids-file> -ignore-guids <equalize-ignore-guids-file>

This option provides the means to define a set of ports (by GUIDs) that will be ignored by the link load equalization algorithm.

LMC awareness routes based on a (remote) system or on a switch basis.

The UPDN algorithm is designed to prevent deadlocks from occurring in loops of the subnet. A loop-deadlock is a situation in which it is no longer possible to send data between any two hosts connected through the loop. As such, the UPDN routing algorithm should be sent if the subnet is not a pure Fat Tree, and one of its loops may experience a deadlock (due, for example, to high pressure).

The UPDN algorithm is based on the following main stages:

Auto-detect root nodes - based on the CA hop length from any switch in the subnet, a statistical histogram is built for each switch (hop num vs the number of occurrences). If the histogram reflects a specific column (higher than others) for a certain node, then it is marked as a root node. Since the algorithm is statistical, it may not find any root nodes. The list of the root nodes found by this auto-detect stage is used by the ranking process stage. Note The user can override the node list manually. Note If this stage cannot find any root nodes, and the user did not specify a GUID list file, OpenSM defaults back to the Min Hop routing algorithm. Ranking process - All root switch nodes (found in stage 1) are assigned a rank of 0. Using the BFS algorithm, the rest of the switch nodes in the subnet are ranked incrementally. This ranking aids in the process of enforcing rules that ensure loop-free paths. Min Hop Table setting - after ranking is done, a BFS algorithm is run from each (CA or switch) node in the subnet. During the BFS process, the FDB table of each switch node traversed by BFS is updated, in reference to the starting node, based on the ranking rules and GUID values.

At the end of the process, the updated FDB tables ensure loop-free paths through the subnet.

Activation through OpenSM:

Use '-R updn' option (instead of old '-u') to activate the UPDN algorithm.

Use '-a <root_guid_file>' for adding an UPDN GUID file that contains the root nodes for ranking. If the `-a' option is not used, OpenSM uses its auto-detect root nodes algorithm.

Notes on the GUID list file:

A valid GUID file specifies one GUID in each line. Lines with an invalid format will be discarded

The user should specify the root switch GUIDs

The fat-tree algorithm optimizes routing for "shift" communication pattern. It should be chosen if a subnet is a symmetrical or almost symmetrical fat-tree of various types. It supports not just K- ary-N-Trees, by handling for non-constant K, cases where not all leafs (CAs) are present, any Constant Bisectional Ratio (CBB )ratio. As in UPDN, fat-tree also prevents credit-loop-dead- locks.

If the root GUID file is not provided ('' or '-root_guid_file' options), the topology has to be pure fat-tree that complies with the following rules:

Tree rank should be between two and eight (inclusively)

Switches of the same rank should have the same number of UP-going port groups, unless they are root switches, in which case the shouldn't have UP-going ports at all. Note: Ports that are connected to the same remote switch are referenced as ‘port group’.

Switches of the same rank should have the same number of DOWN-going port groups, unless they are leaf switches.

Switches of the same rank should have the same number of ports in each UP-going port group.

Switches of the same rank should have the same number of ports in each DOWN-going port group.

All the CAs have to be at the same tree level (rank).

If the root GUID file is provided, the topology does not have to be pure fat-tree, and it should only comply with the following rules:

Tree rank should be between two and eight (inclusively)

All the Compute Nodes have to be at the same tree level (rank). Note that non-compute node CAs are allowed here to be at different tree ranks. Note: List of compute nodes (CNs) can be specified using ‘-u’ or ‘--cn_guid_file’ OpenSM options.

Topologies that do not comply cause a fallback to min-hop routing. Note that this can also occur on link failures which cause the topology to no longer be a "pure" fat-tree.

Note that although fat-tree algorithm supports trees with non-integer CBB ratio, the routing will not be as balanced as in case of integer CBB ratio. In addition to this, although the algorithm allows leaf switches to have any number of CAs, the closer the tree is to be fully populated, the more effective the "shift" communication pattern will be. In general, even if the root list is provided, the closer the topology to a pure and symmetrical fat-tree, the more optimal the routing will be.

The algorithm also dumps the compute node ordering file (opensm-ftree-ca-order.dump) in the same directory where the OpenSM log resides. This ordering file provides the CN order that may be used to create efficient communication pattern, that will match the routing tables.

Routing between non-CN Nodes

The use of the io_guid_file option allows non-CN nodes to be located on different levels in the fat tree. In such case, it is not guaranteed that the Fat Tree algorithm will route between two non-CN nodes. In the scheme below, N1, N2 , and N3 are non-CN nodes. Although all the CN have routes to and from them, there will not necessarily be a route between N1,N2 and N3. Such routes would require to use at least one of the switches the wrong way around.

To solve this problem, a list of non-CN nodes can be specified by \'-G\' or \'--io_guid_file\' option. These nodes will be allowed to use switches the wrong way around a specific number of times (specified by \'-H\' or \'--max_reverse_hops\'. With the proper max_reverse_hops and io_guid_file values, you can ensure full connectivity in the Fat Tree. In the scheme above, with a max_reverse_hop of 1, routes will be instantiated between N1<->N2 and N2<->N3. With a max_reverse_hops value of 2, N1,N2 and N3 will all have routes between them.

Note Using max_reverse_hops creates routes that use the switch in a counter-stream way. This option should never be used to connect nodes with high bandwidth traffic between them! It should only be used to allow connectivity for HA purposes or similar. Also having routes the other way around can cause credit loops.

Activation through OpenSM

Use '-R ftree' option to activate the fat-tree algorithm.

Note LMC > 0 is not supported by fat-tree routing. If this is specified, the default routing algorithm is invoked instead.





The Dimension Order Routing algorithm is based on the Min Hop algorithm and so uses shortest paths. Instead of spreading traffic out across different paths with the same shortest distance, it chooses among the available shortest paths based on an ordering of dimensions. Each port must be consistently cabled to represent a hypercube dimension or a mesh dimension. Paths are grown from a destination back to a source using the lowest dimension (port) of available paths at each step. This provides the ordering necessary to avoid deadlock. When there are multiple links between any two switches, they still represent only one dimension and traffic is balanced across them unless port equalization is turned off. In the case of hypercubes, the same port must be used throughout the fabric to represent the hypercube dimension and match on both ends of the cable. In the case of meshes, the dimension should consistently use the same pair of ports, one port on one end of the cable, and the other port on the other end, continuing along the mesh dimension.

Use '-R dor' option to activate the DOR algorithm.

Torus-2QoS is a routing algorithm designed for large-scale 2D/3D torus fabrics. The torus-2QoS routing engine can provide the following functionality on a 2D/3D torus:

Free of credit loops routing

Two levels of QoS, assuming switches support 8 data VLs

Ability to route around a single failed switch, and/or multiple failed links, without: introducing credit loops changing path SL values

Very short run times, with good scaling properties as fabric size increases

Torus-2 QoS is a DOR-based algorithm that avoids deadlocks that would otherwise occur in a torus using the concept of a dateline for each torus dimension. It encodes into a path SL which datelines the path crosses as follows:

Copy Copied! sl = 0 ; for (d = 0 ; d < torus_dimensions; d++) sl |= path_crosses_dateline(d) << d;

For a 3D torus, that leaves one SL bit free, which torus-2 QoS uses to implement two QoS levels. Torus-2 QoS also makes use of the output port dependence of switch SL2VL maps to encode into one VL bit the information encoded in three SL bits. It computes in which torus coordinate direc- tion each inter-switch link "points", and writes SL2VL maps for such ports as follows:

Copy Copied! for (sl = 0 ; sl < 16 ; sl ++) sl2vl(iport,oport,sl) = 0x1 & (sl >> cdir(oport));

Thus, on a pristine 3D torus, i.e., in the absence of failed fabric switches, torus-2 QoS consumes 8 SL values (SL bits 0-2) and 2 VL values (VL bit 0) per QoS level to provide deadlock-free routing on a 3D torus. Torus-2 QoS routes around link failure by "taking the long way around" any 1D ring interrupted by a link failure. For example, consider the 2D 6x5 torus below, where switches are denoted by [+a-zA-Z]:

For a pristine fabric the path from S to D would be S-n-T-r-D. In the event that either link S-n or n-T has failed, torus-2QoS would use the path S-m-p-o-T-r-D.

Note that it can do this without changing the path SL value; once the 1D ring m-S-n-T-o-p-m has been broken by failure, path segments using it cannot contribute to deadlock, and the x-direction dateline (between, say, x=5 and x=0) can be ignored for path segments on that ring. One result of this is that torus-2QoS can route around many simultaneous link failures, as long as no 1D ring is broken into disjoint segments. For example, if links n-T and T-o have both failed, that ring has been broken into two disjoint segments, T and o-p-m-S-n. Torus-2QoS checks for such issues, reports if they are found, and refuses to route such fabrics.

Note that in the case where there are multiple parallel links between a pair of switches, torus-2QoS will allocate routes across such links in a round-robin fashion, based on ports at the path destination switch that are active and not used for inter-switch links. Should a link that is one of several such parallel links fail, routes are redistributed across the remaining links. When the last of such a set of parallel links fails, traffic is rerouted as described above.

Handling a failed switch under DOR requires introducing into a path at least one turn that would be otherwise "illegal", i.e. not allowed by DOR rules. Torus-2QoS will introduce such a turn as close as possible to the failed switch in order to route around it. n the above example, suppose switch T has failed, and consider the path from S to D. Torus-2QoS will produce the path S-n-I-r-D, rather than the S-n-T-r-D path for a pristine torus, by introducing an early turn at n. Normal DOR rules will cause traffic arriving at switch I to be forwarded to switch r; for traffic arriving from I due to the "early" turn at n, this will generate an "illegal" turn at I.

Torus-2QoS will also use the input port dependence of SL2VL maps to set VL bit 1 (which would be otherwise unused) for y-x, z-x, and z-y turns, i.e., those turns that are illegal under DOR. This causes the first hop after any such turn to use a separate set of VL values, and prevents deadlock in the presence of a single failed switch. For any given path, only the hops after a turn that is illegal under DOR can contribute to a credit loop that leads to deadlock. So in the example above with failed switch T, the location of the illegal turn at I in the path from S to D requires that any credit loop caused by that turn must encircle the failed switch at T. Thus the second and later hops after the illegal turn at I (i.e., hop r-D) cannot contribute to a credit loop because they cannot be used to construct a loop encircling T. The hop I-r uses a separate VL, so it cannot contribute to a credit loop encircling T. Extending this argument shows that in addition to being capable of routing around a single switch failure without introducing deadlock, torus-2QoS can also route around multiple failed switches on the condition they are adjacent in the last dimension routed by DOR. For example, consider the following case on a 6x6 2D torus:

Suppose switches T and R have failed, and consider the path from S to D. Torus-2QoS will generate the path S-n-q-I-u-D, with an illegal turn at switch I, and with hop I-u using a VL with bit 1 set. As a further example, consider a case that torus-2QoS cannot route without deadlock: two failed switches adjacent in a dimension that is not the last dimension routed by DOR; here the failed switches are O and T:

In a pristine fabric, torus-2QoS would generate the path from S to D as S-n-O-T-r-D. With failed switches O and T, torus-2QoS will generate the path S-n-I-q-r-D, with an illegal turn at switch I, and with hop I-q using a VL with bit 1 set. In contrast to the earlier examples, the second hop after the illegal turn, q-r, can be used to construct a credit loop encircling the failed switches.

Since torus-2QoS uses all four available SL bits, and the three data VL bits that are typically available in current switches, there is no way to use SL/VL values to separate multicast traffic from unicast traffic. Thus, torus-2QoS must generate multicast routing such that credit loops cannot arise from a combination of multicast and unicast path segments. It turns out that it is possible to construct spanning trees for multicast routing that have that property. For the 2D 6x5 torus

example above, here is the full-fabric spanning tree that torus-2QoS will construct, where "x" is the root switch and each "+" is a non-root switch:

For multicast traffic routed from root to tip, every turn in the above spanning tree is a legal DOR turn. For traffic routed from tip to root, and some traffic routed through the root, turns are not legal DOR turns. However, to construct a credit loop, the union of multicast routing on this spanning tree with DOR unicast routing can only provide 3 of the 4 turns needed for the loop. In addition, if none of the above spanning tree branches crosses a dateline used for unicast credit loop avoidance on a torus, and if multicast traffic is confined to SL 0 or SL 8 (recall that torus-2QoS uses SL bit 3 to differentiate QoS level), then multicast traffic also cannot contribute to the "ring" credit loops that are otherwise possible in a torus. Torus-2QoS uses these ideas to create a master spanning tree. Every multicast group spanning tree will be constructed as a subset of the master tree, with the same root as the master tree. Such multicast group spanning trees will in general not be optimal for groups which are a subset of the full fabric. However, this compromise must be made to enable support for two QoS levels on a torus while preventing credit loops. In the presence of link or switch failures that result in a fabric for which torus-2QoS can generate credit-loop-free unicast routes, it is also possible to generate a master spanning tree for multicast that retains the required properties. For example, consider that same 2D 6x5 torus, with the link from (2,2) to (3,2) failed. Torus-2QoS will generate the following master spanning tree:

Two things are notable about this master spanning tree. First, assuming the x dateline was between x=5 and x=0, this spanning tree has a branch that crosses the dateline. However, just as for unicast, crossing a dateline on a 1D ring (here, the ring for y=2) that is broken by a failure cannot contribute to a torus credit loop. Second, this spanning tree is no longer optimal even for multicast groups that encompass the entire fabric. That, unfortunately, is a compromise that must be made to retain the other desirable properties of torus-2QoS routing. In the event that a single switch fails, torus-2QoS will generate a master spanning tree that has no "extra" turns by appropriately selecting a root switch. In the 2D 6x5 torus example, assume now that the switch at (3,2) (i.e., the root for a pristine fabric), fails. Torus-2QoS will generate the following master spanning tree for that case:

Assuming the dateline was between y=4 and y=0, this spanning tree has a branch that crosses a dateline. However, this cannot contribute to credit loops as it occurs on a 1D ring (the ring for x=3) that is broken by failure, as in the above example.

The algorithm used by torus-2QoS to construct the torus topology from the undirected graph representing the fabric requires that the radix of each dimension be configured via torus-2QoS.conf. It also requires that the torus topology be "seeded"; for a 3D torus this requires configuring four switches that define the three coordinate directions of the torus. Given this starting information, the algorithm is to examine the cube formed by the eight switch locations bounded by the corners (x,y,z) and (x+1,y+1,z+1). Based on switches already placed into the torus topology at some of these locations, the algorithm examines 4-loops of inter-switch links to find the one that is consistent with a face of the cube of switch locations and adds its switches to the discovered topology in the correct locations.

Because the algorithm is based on examining the topology of 4-loops of links, a torus with one or more radix-4 dimensions requires extra initial seed configuration. See torus-2QoS.conf(5) for details. Torus-2QoS will detect and report when it has an insufficient configuration for a torus with radix-4 dimensions.

In the event the torus is significantly degraded, i.e., there are many missing switches or links, it may happen that torus-2QoS is unable to place into the torus some switches and/or links that were discovered in the fabric, and will generate a warning in that case. A similar condition occurs if torus-2QoS is misconfigured, i.e., the radix of a torus dimension as configured does not match the radix of that torus dimension as wired, and many switches/links in the fabric will not be placed into the torus.

OpenSM will not program switches and channel adapters with SL2VL maps or VL arbitration configuration unless it is invoked with -Q. Since torus-2QoS depends on such functionality for correct operation, always invoke OpenSM with -Q when torus-2QoS is in the list of routing engines. Any quality of service configuration method supported by OpenSM will work with torus-2QoS, subject to the following limitations and considerations. For all routing engines supported by OpenSM except torus-2QoS, there is a one-to-one correspondence between QoS level and SL. Torus-2QoS can only support two quality of service levels, so only the high-order bit of any SL value used for unicast QoS configuration will be honored by torus-2QoS. For multicast QoS configuration, only SL values 0 and 8 should be used with torus-2QoS.

Since SL to VL map configuration must be under the complete control of torus-2QoS, any configuration via qos_sl2vl, qos_swe_sl2vl, etc., must and will be ignored, and a warning will be generated. Torus-2QoS uses VL values 0-3 to implement one of its supported QoS levels, and VL values 4-7 to implement the other. Hard-to-diagnose application issues may arise if traffic is not delivered fairly across each of these two VL ranges. Torus-2QoS will detect and warn if VL arbitration is configured unfairly across VLs in the range 0-3, and also in the range 4-7. Note that the default OpenSM VL arbitration configuration does not meet this constraint, so all torus-2QoS users should configure VL arbitration via qos_vlarb_high, qos_vlarb_low, etc.

Operational Considerations

Any routing algorithm for a torus IB fabric must employ path SL values to avoid credit loops. As a result, all applications run over such fabrics must perform a path record query to obtain the correct path SL for connection setup. Applications that use rdma_cm for connection setup will automatically meet this requirement.

If a change in fabric topology causes changes in path SL values required to route without credit loops, in general, all applications would need to repath to avoid message deadlock. Since torus- 2QoS has the ability to reroute after a single switch failure without changing path SL values, repathing by running applications is not required when the fabric is routed with torus-2QoS.

Torus-2QoS can provide unchanging path SL values in the presence of subnet manager failover provided that all OpenSM instances have the same idea of dateline location. See torus- 2QoS.conf(5) for details. Torus-2QoS will detect configurations of failed switches and links that prevent routing that is free of credit loops and will log warnings and refuse to route. If "no_fall- back" was configured in the list of OpenSM routing engines, then no other routing engine will attempt to route the fabric. In that case, all paths that do not transit the failed components will continue to work, and the subset of paths that are still operational will continue to remain free of credit loops. OpenSM will continue to attempt to route the fabric after every sweep interval and after any change (such as a link up) in the fabric topology. When the fabric components are repaired, full functionality will be restored. In the event OpenSM was configured to allow some other engine to route the fabric if torus-2QoS fails, then credit loops and message deadlock are likely if torus-2QoS had previously routed the fabric successfully. Even if the other engine is capable of routing a torus without credit loops, applications that built connections with path SL values granted under torus-2QoS will likely experience message deadlock under routing generated by a different engine, unless they repath. To verify that a torus fabric is routed free of credit loops, use ibdmchk to analyze data collected via ibdiagnet - vlr.

The file torus-2QoS.conf contains configuration information that is specific to the OpenSM routing engine torus-2QoS. Blank lines and lines where the first non-whitespace character is "#" are ignored. A token is any contiguous group of non-whitespace characters. Any tokens on a line following the recognized configuration tokens described below are ignored.

Copy Copied! [torus|mesh] x_radix[m|M|t|T] y_radix[m|M|t|T] z_radix[m|M|t|T]

Either torus or mesh must be the first keyword in the configuration and sets the topology that torus-2QoS will try to construct. A 2D topology can be configured by specifying one of x_radix, y_radix, or z_radix as 1. An individual dimension can be configured as mesh (open) or torus (looped) by suffixing its radix specification with one of m, M, t, or T. Thus, "mesh 3T 4 5" and "torus 3 4M 5M" both specify the same topology.

Note that although torus-2QoS can route mesh fabrics, its ability to route around failed components is severely compromised on such fabrics. A failed fabric components very likely to cause a disjoint ring; see UNICAST ROUTING in torus-2QoS(8).

Copy Copied! xp_link sw0_GUID sw1_GUID yp_link sw0_GUID sw1_GUID zp_link sw0_GUID sw1_GUID xm_link sw0_GUID sw1_GUID ym_link sw0_GUID sw1_GUID zm_link sw0_GUID sw1_GUID

These keywords are used to seed the torus/mesh topology. For example, "xp_link 0x2000 0x2001" specifies that a link from the switch with node GUID 0x2000 to the switch with node GUID 0x2001 would point in the positive x direction, while "xm_link 0x2000 0x2001" specifies that a link from the switch with node GUID 0x2000 to the switch with node GUID 0x2001 would point in the negative x direction. All the link keywords for a given seed must specify the same "from" switch.

In general, it is not necessary to configure both the positive and negative directions for a given coordinate; either is sufficient. However, the algorithm used for topology discovery needs extra information for torus dimensions of radix four (see TOPOLOGY DISCOVERY in torus-2QoS(8)). For such cases, both the positive and negative coordinate directions must be specified.

Based on the topology specified via the torus/mesh keyword, torus-2QoS will detect and log when it has insufficient seed configuration.

Copy Copied! GUIDx_dateline position y_dateline position z_dateline position

In order for torus-2QoS to provide the guarantee that path SL values do not change under any conditions for which it can still route the fabric, its idea of dateline position must not change relative to physical switch locations. The dateline keywords provide the means to configure such behavior.

The dateline for a torus dimension is always between the switch with coordinate 0 and the switch with coordinate radix-1 for that dimension. By default, the common switch in a torus seed is taken as the origin of the coordinate system used to describe switch location. The position parameter for a dateline keyword moves the origin (and hence the dateline) the specified amount relative to the common switch in a torus seed.

Copy Copied! next_seed

If any of the switches used to specify a seed were to fail torus-2QoS would be unable to complete topology discovery successfully. The next_seed keyword specifies that the following link and dateline keywords apply to a new seed specification.

For maximum resiliency, no seed specification should share a switch with any other seed specification. Multiple seed specifications should use dateline configuration to ensure that torus-2QoS can grant path SL values that are constant, regardless of which seed was used to initiate topology discovery.

portgroup_max_ports max_ports - This keyword specifies the maximum number of parallel inter-switch links, and also the maximum number of host ports per switch, that torus-2QoS can accommodate. The default value is 16. Torus-2QoS will log an error message during topology discovery if this parameter needs to be increased. If this keyword appears multiple times, the last instance prevails.

port_order p1 p2 p3 ... - This keyword specifies the order in which CA ports on a destination switch are visited when computing routes. When the fabric contains switches connected with multiple parallel links, routes are distributed in a round-robin fashion across such links, and so changing the order that CA ports are visited changes the distribution of routes across such links. This may be advantageous for some specific traffic patterns.

The default is to visit CA ports in increasing port order on destination switches. Duplicate values in the list will be ignored.

Example:

Copy Copied! # Look for a 2D (since x radix is one) 4x5 torus. torus 1 4 5 # y is radix- 4 torus dimension, need both # ym_link and yp_link configuration. yp_link 0x200000 0x200005 # sw @ y= 0 ,z= 0 -> sw @ y= 1 ,z= 0 ym_link 0x200000 0x20000f # sw @ y= 0 ,z= 0 -> sw @ y= 3 ,z= 0 # z is not radix- 4 torus dimension, only need one of # zm_link or zp_link configuration. zp_link 0x200000 0x200001 # sw @ y= 0 ,z= 0 -> sw @ y= 0 ,z= 1 next_seed yp_link 0x20000b 0x200010 # sw @ y= 2 ,z= 1 -> sw @ y= 3 ,z= 1 ym_link 0x20000b 0x200006 # sw @ y= 2 ,z= 1 -> sw @ y= 1 ,z= 1 zp_link 0x20000b 0x20000c # sw @ y= 2 ,z= 1 -> sw @ y= 2 ,z= 2 y_dateline - 2 # Move the dateline for this seed z_dateline - 1 # back to its original position. # If OpenSM failover is configured, for maximum resiliency # one instance should run on a host attached to a switch # from the first seed, and another instance should run # on a host attached to a switch from the second seed. # Both instances should use this torus-2QoS.conf to ensure # path SL values do not change in the event of SM failover. # port_order defines the order on which the ports would be # chosen for routing. port_order 7 10 8 11 9 12 25 28 26 29 27 30

The routing chains feature is offering a solution that enables one to configure different parts of the fabric and define a different routing engine to route each of them. The routings are done in a sequence (hence the name "chains") and any node in the fabric that is configured in more than one part is left with the routing updated by the last routing engine it was a part of.

To configure routing chains:

Define the port groups. Define topologies based on previously defined port groups. Define configuration files for each routing engine. Define routing engine chains over previously defined topologies and configuration files.

The basic idea behind the port groups is the ability to divide the fabric into sub-groups and give each group an identifier that can be used to relate to all nodes in this group. The port groups is a separate feature from the routing chains but is a mandatory prerequisite for it. In addition, it is used to define the participants in each of the routing algorithms.

In order to define a port group policy file, set the parameter 'pgrp_policy_file' in the OpenSM configuration file.

pgrp_policy_file /etc/opensm/conf/port_groups_policy_file

The port groups policy file details the port groups in the fabric. The policy file should be composed of one or more paragraphs that define a group. Each paragraph should begin with the line 'port-group' and end with the line 'end-port-group'.

For example:

Copy Copied! port-group …port group qualifiers… end-port-group





Note Unlike the port group's beginning and end which do not require a colon, all qualifiers must end with a colon (':'). Also - a colon is a predefined mark that must not be used inside qualifier values. The inclusion of a colon in the name or the use of a port group will result in the policy's failure.

Parameter Description Example name Each group must have a name. Without a name qualifier, the policy fails. name: grp1 use 'use' is an optional qualifier that one can define in order to describe the usage of this port group (if undefined, an empty string is used as a default). use: first port group

There are several qualifiers used to describe a rule that determines which ports will be added to the group. Each port group may include one or more rules out of the rules described in the below table (at least one rule must be defined for each port group).

Parameter Description Example guid list Comma separated list of GUIDs to include in the group. If no specific physical ports were configured, all physical ports of the guid are chosen. However, for each guid, one can detail specific physical ports to be included in the group. This can be done using the following syntax: Specify a specific port in a guid to be chosen port-guid: 0x283@3

Specify a specific list of ports in a guid to be chosen port-guid: 0x286@1/5/7 Specify a specific range of ports in a guid to be chosen port-guid: 0x289@2-5 Specify a list of specific ports and ports ranges in a guid to be chosen port-guid: 0x289@2-5/7/9-13/18 Complex rule port-guid: 0x283@5-8/12/14, 0x286, 0x289/6/ 8/12 port-guid: 0x283, 0x286, 0x289 port guid range It is possible to configure a range of guids to be chosen to the group. However, while using the range qualifier, it is impossible to detail specific physical ports. Note: A list of ranges cannot be specified. The below example is invalid and will cause the policy to fail: port-guid-range: 0x283-0x289, 0x290- 0x295 port-guid-range: 0x283-0x289 port name One can configure a list of hostnames as a rule. Hosts with a node description that is built out of these hostnames will be chosen. Since the node description contains the network card index as well, one might also specify a network card index and a physical port to be chosen. For example, the given configuration will cause only physical port 2 of a host with the node description ‘kuku HCA-1’ to be chosen. port and hca_idx parameters are optional. If the port is unspecified, all physical ports are chosen. If hca_idx is unspecified, all card numbers are chosen. Specifying a hostname is mandatory. One can configure a list of hostname/ port/hca_idx sets in the same qualifier as follows: port-name: hostname=kuku; port=2; hca_idx=1 , hostname=host1; port=3, hostname=host2 Note: port-name qualifier is not relevant for switches, but for HCA’s only. port-name: host- name=kuku; port=2; hca_idx=1 port regexp One can define a regular expression so that only nodes with a matching node description will be chosen to the group. Note: This example shows how to choose nodes which their node description starts with 'SW'. port-regexp: SW It is possible to specify one physical port to be chosen for matching nodes (there is no option to define a list or a range of ports). The given example will cause only nodes that match physical port 3 to be added to the group. port-regexp: SW:3 union rule It is possible to define a rule that unites two different port groups. This means that all ports from both groups will be included in the united group. union-rule: grp1, grp2 subtract rule One can define a rule that subtracts one port group from another. The given rule, for example, will cause all the ports which are a part of grp1, but not included in grp2, to be chosen. In subtraction (unlike union), the order does matter, since the purpose is to subtract the second group from the first one. There is no option to define more than two groups for union/subtraction. However, one can unite/subtract groups which are a union or a subtraction themselves, as shown in the port groups policy file example. subtract-rule: grp1, grp2

There are 3 predefined, automatically created port groups that are available for use, yet cannot be defined in the policy file (if a group in the policy is configured with the name of one of these predefined groups, the policy fails) -

ALL - a group that includes all nodes in the fabric

ALL_SWITCHES - a group that includes all switches in the fabric

ALL_CAS - a group that includes all HCAs in the fabric

ALL_ROUTERS - a group that includes all routers in the fabric (supported in OpenSM starting from v4.9.0)

Copy Copied! port-group name: grp3 use: Subtract of groups grp1 and grp2 subtract-rule: grp1, grp2 end-port-group port-group name: grp1 port-guid: 0x281 , 0x282 , 0x283 end-port-group port-group name: grp2 port-guid-range: 0x282 - 0x286 port-name: hostname=server1 port= 1 end-port-group port-group name: grp4 port-name: hostname=kika port= 1 hca_idx= 1 end-port-group port-group name: grp3 union-rule: grp3, grp4 end-port-group





In order to define a topology policy file, set the parameter 'topo_policy_file' in the OpenSM configuration file.

Copy Copied! topo_policy_file /etc/opensm/conf/topo_policy_file.cfg





The topologies policy file details a list of topologies. The policy file should be composed of one or more paragraphs which define a topology. Each paragraph should begin with the line 'topol- ogy' and end with the line 'end-topology'.

For example:

Copy Copied! topology …topology qualifiers… end-topology





Note Unlike topology and end-topology which do not require a colon, all qualifiers must end with a colon (':'). Also - a colon is a predefined mark that must not be used inside qualifier values. An inclusion of a column in the qualifier values will result in the policy's failure.

All topology qualifiers are mandatory. Absence of any of the below qualifiers will cause the policy parsing to fail.

Topology Qualifiers

Parameter Description Example id Topology ID. Legal Values – any positive value. Must be unique. id: 1 sw-grp Name of the port group that includes all switches and switch ports to be used in this topology. sw-grp: ys_switches hca-grp Name of the port group that includes all HCA's to be used in this topology. hca-grp: ys_hosts

Each engine in the routing chain can be provided by its own configuration file. Routing engine configuration file is the fraction of parameters defined in the main OpenSM configuration file.

Some rules should be applied when defining a particular configuration file for a routing engine:

Parameters that are not specified in specific routing engine configuration file are inherited from the main OpenSM configuration file.

The following configuration parameters are taking effect only in the main OpenSM configuration file: qos and qos_* settings like (vl_arb, sl2vl, etc.) lmc routing_engine



In order to define a port group policy file, set the parameter 'rch_policy_file' in the OpenSM configuration file.

Copy Copied! rch_policy_file /etc/opensm/conf/chains_policy_file





The first unicast engine in a routing chain must include all switches and HCAs in the fabric (topology id must be 0). The path-bit parameter value is path-bit 0 and it cannot be changed.

The routing chains policy file details the routing engines (and their fallback engines) used for the fabric's routing. The policy file should be composed of one or more paragraphs which defines an

engine (or a fallback engine). Each paragraph should begin with the line 'unicast-step' and end with the line 'end-unicast-step'.

For example:

Copy Copied! unicast-step …routing engine qualifiers… end-unicast-step





Note Unlike unicast-step and end-unicast-step which do not require a colon, all qualifiers must end with a colon (':'). Also - a colon is a predefined mark that must not be used inside qualifier values. An inclusion of a colon in the qualifier values will result in the policy's failure.

Parameter Description Example id 'id' is mandatory. Without an ID qualifier for each engine, the policy fails. Legal values – size_t value (0 is illegal).

The engines in the policy chain are set according to an ascending id order, so it is highly crucial to verify that the id that is given to the engines match the order in which you would like the engines to be set. is: 1 engine This is a mandatory qualifier that describes the routing algorithm used within this unicast step. Currently, on the first phase of routing chains, legal values are minhop/ftree/updn. engine: minhop use This is an optional qualifier that enables one to describe the usage of this unicast step. If undefined, an empty string is used as a default. use: ftree routing for for yellow stone nodes config This is an optional qualifier that enables one to define a separate OpenSM config file for a specific unicast step. If undefined, all parameters are taken from main OpenSM configuration file. config: /etc/config/ opensm2.cfg topology Define the topology that this engine uses. Legal value – id of an existing topology that is defined in topologies policy (or zero that represents the entire fabric and not a specific topology).

Default value – If unspecified, a routing engine will relate to the entire fabric (as if topology zero was defined).

Notice: The first routing engine (the engine with the lowest id) MUST be configured with topology: 0 (entire fabric) or else, the routing chain parser will fail. topology: 1 fallback-to This is an optional qualifier that enables one to define the current unicast step as a fallback to another unicast step. This can be done by defining the id of the unicast step that this step is a fallback to. If undefined, the current unicast step is not a fallback.

If the value of this qualifier is a non-existent engine id, this step will be ignored.

A fallback step is meaningless if the step it is a fallback to did not fail.

It is impossible to define a fallback to a fall- back step (such definition will be ignored) - path-bit This is an optional qualifier that enables one to define a specific lid offset to be used by the current unicast step. Setting lmc > 0 in main OpenSM configuration file is a prerequisite for assigning specific path-bit for the routing engine. Default value is 0 (if path-bit is not specified) Path-bit: 1

Each routing engine on the chain will dump its own data files if the appropriate log_flags is set (for instance 0x43).

The files that are dumped by each engine are:

opensm-lid-matrix.dump

opensm-lfts.dump

opensm.fdbs

opensm-subnet.lst

These files should contain the relevant data for each engine topology.

Note sl2vl and mcfdbs files are dumped only once for the entire fabric and NOT by every routing engine.