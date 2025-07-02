NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS
Scalable Functions
Scalable function is a lightweight function that has a parent PCI function on which it is deployed. Scalable functions are useful for containers where netdevice and RDMA devices of a scalable function can be assigned to a container. This way, the container can get complete offload capabilities of an eswitch, isolation and dedicated accelerated network device. For Step-by-Step Configuration instructions, follow the User Guide here.