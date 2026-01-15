Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
4534330 / NVbugs 5388724
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling QoS on a NIC that does not support it, such as ConnectX-4, could cause a system panic.
Keywords: QoS
Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0
4574821
Description: Fixed a BlueField-3 limitation where only SF ETS was supported. Support for PV and VF has now been added.
Keywords: SF ETS, PV, VF
Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0
4573780 / 4500815
Description: Fixed an issue that caused packet loss when enabling or disabling promiscuous mode on a network interface.
Keywords: Promiscuous mode
Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0
4648891 / 4606693
Description: Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a MAD completion queue (CQ) was destroyed while RDMA CM traffic was still active.
Keywords: MAD CQ
Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0
4719793 / 4553499
Description: Fixed an issue where, on devices that do not support BlueFlame, allocation of a new Transport Domain (TD) could fail when attempting to allocate a dedicated UAR.
Keywords: BlueFlame, Transport Domain (TD), UAR
Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0
4748884 / 4830980 / 4830982
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented using more than 8 cores to set SF CPU affinity. This restriction has now been removed.
Keywords: SF CPU affinity
Discovered in Release: 24.10-3.2.5.0
Fixed in Release: 24.10-4.1.4.0