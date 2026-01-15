On This Page
General Support
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
OS Support Model
ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV
ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV
NFS over RDMA
NVMe
GPUDirect Storage (GDS)
UCX-CUDA Version
Alinux 3.2
x86_64
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
Primary
Alma 8.5
x86_64
4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.4
AArch64
4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.AARCH64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.6
AArch64
5.10.134+
Primary
x86_64
5.10.134+
Primary
Azure Linux3.0
x86_64
6.6.35.1-5.azl3
Primary
BCLINUX21.10SP2
AArch64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
BCLinux 22.10
aarch64
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
CentOS Stream v8
AArch64
4.18.0-553.5.1.el8.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-553.5.1.el8.x86_64
Community
CentOS Stream v9
AArch64
5.14.0-585.el9.x86_64
Community
x86_64
5.14.0-585.el9.aarch64
Community
CTYUNOS22.06
AArch64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64
Primary
CTYUNOS23.01
AArch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Primary
Debian10.8
AArch64
4.19.0-14-arm64
Primary
Debian10.9
x86_64
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.0-16-amd64
Primary
Debian10.13
AArch64
4.19.0-21-arm64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.0-21-amd64
Primary
Debian11.3
AArch64
5.10.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian12.1
AArch64
6.1.0-10-arm64
Primary
x86_64
6.1.0-10-amd64
Primary
Debian12.5
aarch64
6.1.0-18-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
Primary
EulerOS2.0sp9
AArch64
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
Community
EulerOS2.0sp10
AArch64
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
Community
x86_64
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
Community
EulerOS2.0sp11
AArch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64
Primary
EulerOS2.0sp12
AArch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
Primary
KYLIN10SP2
AArch64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
Primary
KYLIN10SP3
AArch64
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Mariner 2.0
x86_64
5.15.148.2-2.cm2
Primary
Oracle Linux 7.9
x86_64
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.4
x86_64
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.6
x86_64
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.7
x86_64
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.8
x86_64
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.0
x86_64
5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.1
x86_64
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.2
x86_64
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
OpenSUSE 15.3
AArch64
-
Community
x86_64
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
Community
OPENEULER20.03SP1
AArch64
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.AARCH64
Community
x86_64
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64
Community
OPENEULER20.03SP3
AArch64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
Primary
OPENEULER22.03SP1
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
Primary
OPENEULER22.03SP3
x86
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64
Primary
Photon OS 3.0
x86_64
4.19.225-3.ph3
Community
RHEL/CentOS8.0
AArch64
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS8.1
AArch64
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS8.2
AArch64
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS8.3
AArch64
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS8.4
AArch64
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS/ Rocky8.5
AArch64
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky8.6
AArch64
AArch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky8.7
AArch64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky8.8
AArch64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky8.9
AArch64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky9.0
AArch64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky9.1
AArch64
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky9.2
AArch64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky9.3
AArch64
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky9.4
AArch64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky9.5
AArch64
5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky9.6
AArch64
5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
aarch64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
Primary
12.6
SLES15SP2
AArch64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
x86_64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
SLES15SP3
AArch64
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
x86_64
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
SLES15SP4
AArch64
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
x86_64
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
SLES15SP5
AArch64
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
x86_64
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
SLES15SP6
AArch64
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Primary
x86
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Primary
tencentos3.3
AArch64
5.4.119-19.0009.39
Primary
x86_64
5.4.119-19.0009.39
Primary
Ubuntu20.04
AArch64
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
12.6
Ubuntu22.04
AArch64
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
12.6
x86_64
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
12.6
Ubuntu24.04
AArch64
6.6.0-14-generic
Primary
12.6
x86_64
6.6.0-14-generic
Primary
12.6
Ubuntu24.10
x86_64
6.8.0-31-generic
Primary
12.4
UOS20.1060
AArch64
5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64
Primary
UOS20.1060a
AArch64
5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64
Primary
x86_64
5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64
Primary
Citrix XenServer Host8.2
x86_64
4.19.0+1
Primary
Linux Kernel 6.11
aarch64
6.11
Primary
x86
Primary
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED
For RPM-based distributions, to install OFED on a different kernel, create a new ISO image using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script (see the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions)
Upgrading MLNX_OFED on a cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well
If using MLNX_OFED 4.9 LTS with MLNX_OFED 5.x with upstream verbs, MLNX_OFED 4.9 must be installed with
--upstream-libsflag so the verbs libraries match.
A combination of 4.9 LTS default verbs and MOFED 5.x upstream verbs is not supported.
All operating systems listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for upgrade and downgrade.
Target Version
Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade
Release Type
Release Date
24.10-4.1.4.0 January 2026
24.10-0.7.0.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile
GA
October 2024
24.10-3.2.5.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile
LTS-U3
June 2025
23.10-5.1.4.0 - MLNX_OFED
LTS-U5
June 2025
5.8-7.0.6.1
LTS-U7
June 2025
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments.
Target Version
Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade
Release Type
Release Date
24.10-4.1.4.0 January 2026
24.10-3.2.5.0 - DOCA-OFED Profile
LTS-U3
June 2025
23.10-5.1.4.0 - MLNX_OFED
LTS-U5
June 2025
Supported NIC Firmware Versions
This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA adapter card firmware versions:
BlueField-2 and ConnectX-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families, respectively, that are supported by MLNX_OFED.
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField-2
24.43.4100
ConnectX-7
28.43.4100
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.43.4100
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.43.4100
ConnectX-6
20.43.4100
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.8002
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1908
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.
FIPS Compliance
[All HCAs] Starting from v23.07, OFED is FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) compliant for the RH8.x, RH9.x and SLES15.x operating systems. The following limitations should be considered: