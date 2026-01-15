Raw Ethernet programming enables writing an application that bypasses the kernel stack. To achieve this, packet headers and offload options need to be provided by the application.

For a basic example on how to use Raw Ethernet programming, refer to the Raw Ethernet Programming: Basic Introduction—Code Example Community post.

Packet pacing is a raw Ethernet sender feature that enables controlling the rate of each QP, per send queue.

Packet pacing is a raw Ethernet sender feature that enables controlling the rate of each QP, per send queue.

TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO) enables the adapter cards to accept a large amount of data with a size greater than the MTU size. The TSO engine splits the data into separate packets and inserts the user-specified L2/L3/L4 headers automatically per packet. With the usage of TSO, CPU is offloaded from dealing with a large throughput of data.

To be able to program that on the sender side, refer to the Raw Ethernet Programming: TSO—Code Example Community post.

ToS/DSCP is an 8-bit field in the IP packet that enables different service levels to be assigned to network traffic. This is achieved by marking each packet in the network with a DSCP code and appropriating the corresponding level of service to it.

To be able to steer packets according to the ToS field on the receiver side, refer to the Raw Ethernet Programming: ToS—Code Example Community post.

Flow ID based steering enables developing a code that will steer packets using flow ID when developing Raw Ethernet over verbs.

VXLAN based steering enables developing a code that will steer packets using the VXLAN tunnel ID when developing Raw Ethernet over verbs.