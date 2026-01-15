NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v24.10-4.1.4.0 LTS (2024 LTS U4)
Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

24.10-4.1.4.0

January 2026

Initial release of this document version.

Note

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE 3 , 100GbE

  1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.                    

  2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

  3. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

Embedded Components

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.14.462-1.2410068

BSD

dpcp

1.1.50-1.2410068

BSD-3-Clause

fwctl

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1

GPLv2

hcoll

4.8.3230-1.2410068

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.2410068

(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2410068

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.2410068

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.21905.MLNX20250604.g53bdce92c.2410325

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1

GPLv2

isert

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.30.1-1216

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.60-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.40.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

24.10-4.1.4.0.gd31ed64

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.9-1.2410068

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.10.0-1.2410414

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

24.10.1-1.2410414

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2410068

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2410068

BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2410068

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.7rc1-1.2410325

BSD

opensm

5.21.12.MLNX20250617.f74e01b8-0.1.2410325

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.8-1.2410068

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

24.10.0-0.95.g370212b.2410325

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

2410mlnx54-1.2410068

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.1.17-0.gc4c2260

GPLv2

sharp

3.9.1.MLNX20250604.25aad3d5-1.2410325

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2410068

BSD

srp

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.4.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.18.0-1.2410068

BSD

xpmem

2.7.4-1.2410414

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

xpmem-lib

2.7-0.2310055

LGPLv2.1
