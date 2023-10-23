Enabling Paravirtualization
To enable Paravirtualization:
The example below works on RHEL6.* or RHEL7.* without a Network Manager.
Create a bridge.
vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-bridge0 DEVICE=bridge0 TYPE=Bridge IPADDR=
12.195.
15.1NETMASK=
255.255.
0.0BOOTPROTO=
staticONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no DELAY=
0
Change the related interface (in the example below bridge0 is created over eth5).
DEVICE=eth5 BOOTPROTO=none STARTMODE=on HWADDR=
00:
02:c9:2e:
66:
52TYPE=Ethernet NM_CONTROLLED=no ONBOOT=yes BRIDGE=bridge0
Restart the service network.
Attach a bridge to VM.
ifconfig -a … eth6 Link encap:Ethernet HWaddr
52:
54:
00:E7:
77:
99inet addr:
13.195.
15.5Bcast:
13.195.
255.255Mask:
255.255.
0.0inet6 addr: fe80::
5054:ff:fee7:
7799/
64Scope:Link UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST MTU:
1500Metric:
1RX packets:
481errors:
0dropped:
0overruns:
0frame:
0TX packets:
450errors:
0dropped:
0overruns:
0carrier:
0collisions:
0txqueuelen:
1000RX bytes:
22440(
21.9KiB) TX bytes:
19232(
18.7KiB) Interrupt:
10Base address:
0xa000…