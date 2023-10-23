MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.9-4.0.8.0 LTS
General Support in MLNX_OFED

MLNX_OFED Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Platform

Default Kernel Version

ALIOS7.2

AArch64

4.19.48-006.ali4000.alios7.AArch64

BCLINUX7.3

x86_64

3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64

BCLINUX7.4

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

BCLINUX7.5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

BCLINUX7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

BCLINUX7.7

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.bclinux.x86_64

BCLINUX8.1

x86_64

4.19.0-193.1.3.el8.bclinux.x86_64

Debian10.0

x86_64

4.19.0-5-amd64

AArch64

4.19.0-5-arm64

Debian8.11

x86_64

3.16.0-6-amd64

Debian8.9

x86_64

3.16.0-4-amd64

Debian9.11

x86_64

4.9.0-11-amd64

Debian9.6

x86_64

4.9.0-8-amd64

Debian9.9

x86_64

4.9.0-9-amd64

EulerOS2.0sp9

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.AArch64

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

Fedora30

x86_64

5.0.9-301.fc30.x86_64

Oracle Linux 6.10

x86_64

4.1.12-124.16.4.el6uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux 7.4

x86_64

4.1.12-94.3.9.el7uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux 7.7

x86_64

4.14.35-1902.3.2.el7uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux 7.8

x86_64

4.14.35-1902.300.11.el7uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux 8.0

x86_64

4.18.0-80.7.2.el8_0.x86_64

Oracle Linux 8.1

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

Oracle Linux 8.2

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.1.2.el8uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux 8.3

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.7.4.el8uek.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS6.10

x86_64

2.6.32-754.el6.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS6.3

x86_64

2.6.32-279.el6.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.2

ppc64

3.10.0-327.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-327.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.3

x86_64

3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.4

ppc64

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.4alternate

AArch64

4.11.0-44.el7a.AArch64

RHEL/CentOS7.5

ppc64

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.5alternate

AArch64

4.14.0-49.el7a.AArch64

RHEL/CentOS7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64le

ppc64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.6alternate

AArch64

4.14.0-115.el7a.AArch64

ppc64le

4.14.0-115.el7a.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS7.7

ppc64

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.8

ppc64

3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.9

ppc64

3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.0

AArch64

4.18.0-80.el8.AArch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-80.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.1

AArch64

4.18.0-147.el8.AArch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-147.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.2

AArch64

4.18.0-193.el8.AArch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-193.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.3

AArch64

4.18.0-240.el8.AArch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-240.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.4

AArch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-305.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

SLES11SP3

x86_64

3.0.76-0.11-default

SLES11SP4

ppc64

3.0.101-63-ppc64

x86_64

3.0.101-63-default

SLES12SP2

x86_64

4.4.21-69-default

SLES12SP3

x86_64

4.4.73-5-default

ppc64le

4.4.73-5-default

SLES12SP4

x86_64

4.12.14-94.41-default

ppc64le

4.12.14-94.41-default

AArch64

4.12.14-94.41-default

SLES12SP5

x86_64

4.12.14-120-default

ppc64le

4.12.14-120-default

AArch64

4.12.14-120-default

SLES15SP0

x86_64

4.12.14-23-default

SLES15SP1

x86_64

4.12.14-195-default

ppc64le

4.12.14-195-default

AArch64

4.12.14-195-default

SLES15SP2

x86_64

5.3.18-22-default

ppc64le

5.3.18-22-default

AArch64

5.3.18-22-default

SLES15SP3

x86_64

5.3.18-57-default

ppc64le

5.3.18-57-default

AArch64

5.3.18-57-default

Ubuntu14.04

x86_64

3.13.0-27-generic

Ubuntu16.04

ppc64le

4.4.0-21-generic

x86_64

4.4.0-22-generic

Ubuntu18.04

x86_64

4.15.0-20-generic

ppc64le

4.15.0-20-generic

AArch64

4.15.0-20-generic

Ubuntu19.04

x86_64

5.0.0-13-generic

Ubuntu19.10

x86_64

5.3.0-19-generic

Ubuntu20.04

x86_64

5.4.0-26-generic

ppc64le

5.4.0-26-generic

AArch64

5.4.0-26-generic

Kernel 5.5

x86_64

5.5

Notes:

  • 32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED.

  • For RPM based distributions, if you wish to install OFED on a different kernel, you need to create a new ISO image, using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. See the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions.

  • Upgrading MLNX_OFED on your cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well.

  • All OSs listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV Environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor.

Supported Non-Linux Virtual Machines

The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current MLNX_OFED version:

NIC

Windows Virtual Machine Type

WinOF version

Protocol

ConnectX-3

Windows 2012 R2 DC

MLNX_VPI 5.50

IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-3 Pro

Windows 2016 DC

MLNX_VPI 5.50

IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-4

Windows 2012 R2 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.40

IB, IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-4 Lx

Windows 2016 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.40

IB, IPoIB, ETH

Support in ASAP2™

Warning

Accelerated Switch and Packet Processing (ASAP2) is not supported in this MLNX_OFED version.

NFS over RDMA (NFSoRDMA) Supported Operating Systems

Below is a list of all the OSs on which NFSoRDMA is supported.

  • SLES12 SP4

  • SLES12 SP5

  • SLES15 SP1

  • Ubuntu 18.04.3

  • RedHat 7.5

  • RedHat 7.6

  • RedHat 7.7

  • RedHat 7.8

  • RedHat 8.0

  • RedHat 8.1

Lustre Versions Supported by MLNX_OFED

  • Lustre 2.12.3

  • Lustre 2.13.0

Hardware and Software Requirements

The following are the hardware and software requirements of the current MLNX_OFED version.

  • Linux operating system

  • Administrator privileges on your machine(s)

  • Disk Space: 1GB

For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating
system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:

Operating System

Required Packages Installation Command

RHEL/Oracle Linux/Fedora

yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof

XenServer

yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool

SLES 12

zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof

SLESS 15

python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk

Ubuntu/Debian

apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4

pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof

Supported NICs Firmware Versions

Warning

This MLNX_OFED version provides long term support (LTS) for customers who wish to utilize ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro and Connect-IB, as well as RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib). Any MLNX_OFED version starting from v5.1 and above does not support any of the adapter cards mentioned.

This current MLNX_OFED version supports the following Mellanox network adapter cards firmware versions:

NIC

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro

2.42.5000

2.40.7000

ConnectX®-4

12.28.2006

12.27.4000

ConnectX®-4 Lx

14.28.2006

14.27.1016

ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex

16.28.2006

16.27.2008

ConnectX®-6

20.28.2006

20.27.2008

ConnectX®-6 Dx

22.28.2006

N/A

Innova IPsec EN

16.28.2006

16.27.2008

Connect-IB®

10.16.1200

10.16.1020

For the official firmware versions, please see:
https://www.mellanox.com/support/firmware/firmware-downloads

RDMA CM and RoCE Modes

RoCE Modes Matrix

Software Stack / Inbox Distribution

RoCEv1 (IP Based GIDs) Supported as of Version

RoCEv2 Supported as of Version

RoCEv1 & RoCEv2 (RoCE per GID)

Supported as of Version

ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/ ConnectX-5/

ConnectX-5 Ex

ConnectX-3 Pro

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/

ConnectX-5/ ConnectX-5 Ex

ConnectX-3 Pro/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

MLNX_OFED

2.1-x.x.x

3.0-x.x.x

2.3-x.x.x

3.0-x.x.x

3.0-x.x.x

Kernel.org

3.14

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

RHEL

6.6, 7.0

-

-

-

-

SLES

12

-

-

-

-

Ubuntu

14.04.4,

16.04, 15.10

-

-

-

-

Note: Support for ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards in MLNX_OFED starts from v4.0.

RDMA CM Default RoCE Mode

The default RoCE mode on which RDMA CM runs is RoCEv2 instead of RoCEv1, starting from MLNX_OFED v4.1. RDMA_CM session requires both the client and server sides to support the same RoCE mode. Otherwise, the client will fail to connect to the server.
For further information, refer to RDMA CM and RoCE Version Defaults Community post.

MLNX_OFED Unsupported Functionalities/Features/NICs

The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in MLNX_OFED:

  • ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card

  • Relational Database Service (RDS)

  • Ethernet over InfiniBand (EoIB) - mlx4_vnic

  • mthca InfiniBand driver

  • Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)

  • Soft-RoCE
