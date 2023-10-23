Hardware and Software Requirements
|
Requirements
|
Description
|
Platforms
|
A server platform with an adapter card based on one of the Mellanox Technologies’ VPI HCA devices listed in Supported NICs Speeds table.
For the list of supported architecture platforms, please refer to the Mellanox OFED Release Notes file.
|
Required Disk Space for
Installation
|
1GB
|
Device ID
|
For the latest list of device IDs, please visit Mellanox website.
|
Operating System
|
Linux operating system.
For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the Mellanox OFED Release Notes file.
|
Installer
Privileges
|
The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.