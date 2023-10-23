InfiniBand Fabric Utilities

dump_fts Dumps tables for every switch found in an ibnetdiscover scan of the subnet. The dump file format is compatible with loading into OpenSM using the -R file -U /path/to/dump-file syntax. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibaddr Can be used to show the LID and GID addresses of the specified port or the local port by default. This utility can be used as simple address resolver. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibcacheedit Allows users to edit an ibnetdiscover cache created through the --cache option in ibnetdiscover(8). For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibccconfig Supports the configuration of congestion control settings on switches and HCAs. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibccquery Supports the querying of settings and other information related to congestion control. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibcongest Provides static congestion analysis. It calculates routing for a given topology (topo-mode) or uses extracted lst/fdb files (lst-mode). Additionally, it analyzes congestion for a traffic schedule provided in a "schedule-file" or uses an automatically generated schedule of all-to-all-shift. To display a help message which details the tool's options, please run "/opt/ ibutils2/bin/ibcongest -h". For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibdev2netdev Enables association between IB devices and ports and the associated net device. Additionally it reports the state of the net device link. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibdiagnet (of ibutils2) Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices. An ibdiagnet run performs the following stages: Fabric discovery

Duplicated GUIDs detection

Links in INIT state and unresponsive links detection

Counters fetch

Error counters check

Routing checks

Link width and speed checks

Alias GUIDs check

Subnet Manager check

Partition keys check

Nodes information Note: This version of ibdiagnet is included in the ibutils2 package, and it is run by default after installing Mellanox OFED. To use this ibdiagnet version, run: ibdiagnet. For further information, either: 1. Run ibdiagnet -H Or 2. Refer to https://docs.mellanox.com/display/ibdiagnetUserManualv10

ibdiagpath Traces a path between two end-points and provides information regarding the nodes and ports traversed along the path. It utilizes device specific health queries for the different devices along the path. The way ibdiagpath operates depends on the addressing mode used in the command line. If directed route addressing is used (--dr_path flag), the local node is the source node and the route to the destination port is known apriori (for example: ibdiagpath --dr_path 0,1). On the other hand, if LID-route addressing is employed, --src_lid and --dest_lid, then the source and destination ports of a route are specified by their LIDs. In this case, the actual path from the local port to the source port, and from the source port to the destination port, is defined by means of Subnet Management Linear Forwarding Table queries of the switch nodes along that path. Therefore, the path cannot be predicted as it may change. Example: ibdiagpath --src_lid 1 --dest_lid 28 For further information, please refer to the tool's -help flag.

ibdump Dump InfiniBand traffic that flows to and from Mellanox Technologies Con- nectX® family adapters InfiniBand ports. Note the following: ibdump is not supported for Virtual functions (SR-IOV).

Infiniband traffic sniffing is supported on all HCAs.

Ethernet and RoCE sniffing is supported only on Connect-X3 and Connect-X3 Pro cards. The dump file can be loaded by the Wireshark tool for graphical traffic analysis. The following describes a workflow for local HCA (adapter) sniffing: Run ibdump with the desired options Run the application that you wish its traffic to be analyzed Stop ibdump (CTRL-C) or wait for the data buffer to fill (in --mem-mode) Open Wireshark and load the generated file To download Wireshark for a Linux or Windows environment go to www.wireshark.org. Note: Although ibdump is a Linux application, the generated .pcap file may be analyzed on either operating system. [mlx4] In order for ibdump to function with RoCE, Flow Steering must be enabled. To do so: Add the following to /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx.conf file: options mlx4_core log_num_mgm_entry_size=-1 Restart the drivers. Note: If one of the HCA's port is configured as InfiniBand, ibdump requires IPoIB DMFS to be enabled. For further information, please refer to Flow Steering Configuration section. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

iblinkinfo Reports link info for each port in an InfiniBand fabric, node by node. Option- ally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibnetdiscover Performs InfiniBand subnet discovery and outputs a human readable topology file. GUIDs, node types, and port numbers are displayed as well as port LIDs and node descriptions. All nodes (and links) are displayed (full topology). This utility can also be used to list the current connected nodes. The output is printed to the standard output unless a topology file is specified. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibnetsplit Automatically groups hosts and creates scripts that can be run in order to split the network into sub-networks containing one group of hosts. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibnodes Uses the current InfiniBand subnet topology or an already saved topology file and extracts the InfiniBand nodes (CAs and switches). For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibping Uses vendor mads to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes. On exit, (IP) ping like output is show. ibping is run as client/server. The default is to run as client. Note also that a default ping server is implemented within the kernel. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibportstate Enables querying the logical (link) and physical port states of an InfiniBand port. It also allows adjusting the link speed that is enabled on any InfiniBand port. If the queried port is a switch port, then ibportstate can be used to: disable, enable or reset the port

validate the port’s link width and speed against the peer port In case of multiple channel adapters (CAs) or multiple ports without a CA/ port being specified, a port is chosen by the utility according to the following criteria: The first ACTIVE port that is found.

If not found, the first port that is UP (physical link state is LinkUp). For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibqueryerrors The default behavior is to report the port error counters which exceed a threshold for each port in the fabric. The default threshold is zero (0). Error fields can also be suppressed entirely. In addition to reporting errors on every port, ibqueryerrors can report the port transmit and receive data as well as report full link information to the remote port if available. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibroute Uses SMPs to display the forwarding tables—unicast (LinearForwarding- Table or LFT) or multicast (MulticastForwardingTable or MFT)—for the specified switch LID and the optional lid (mlid) range. The default range is all valid entries in the range 1 to FDBTop. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibstat ibstat is a binary which displays basic information obtained from the local IB driver. Output includes LID, SMLID, port state, link width active, and port physical state. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibstatus Displays basic information obtained from the local InfiniBand driver. Output includes LID, SMLID, port state, port physical state, port width and port rate. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibswitches Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the InfiniBand switches. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibsysstat Uses vendor mads to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes and obtain other information about the InfiniBand node. ibsysstat is run as client/ server. The default is to run as client. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibtopodiff Compares a topology file and a discovered listing ofsubnet.lst/ibdiagnet.lst and reports mismatches. Two different algorithms provided: Using the -e option is more suitable for MANY mismatches it applies less heuristics and provide details about the match

Providing the -s, -p and -g starts a detailed heuristics that should be used when only small number of changes are expected For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibtracert Uses SMPs to trace the path from a source GID/LID to a destination GID/ LID. Each hop along the path is displayed until the destination is reached or a hop does not respond. By using the -m option, multicast path tracing can be performed between source and destination nodes. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibv_asyncwatch Display asynchronous events forwarded to userspace for an InfiniBand device. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibv_devices Lists InfiniBand devices available for use from userspace, including node GUIDs. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

ibv_devinfo Queries InfiniBand devices and prints about them information that is available for use from userspace. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

mstflint Queries and burns a binary firmware-image file on non-volatile (Flash) memories of Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet network adapters. The tool requires root privileges for Flash access. To run mstflint, you must know the device location on the PCI bus. Note: If you purchased a standard Mellanox Technologies network adapter card, please download the firmware image from www.mellanox.com > Support > Firmware Download. If you purchased a non-standard card from a vendor other than Mellanox Technologies, please contact your vendor. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

perfquery Queries InfiniBand ports’ performance and error counters. Optionally, it displays aggregated counters for all ports of a node. It can also reset counters after reading them or simply reset them. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

saquery Issues the selected SA query. Node records are queried by default. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

sminfo Issues and dumps the output of an sminfo query in human readable format. The target SM is the one listed in the local port info or the SM specified by the optional SM LID or by the SM direct routed path. Note: Using sminfo for any purpose other than a simple query might result in a malfunction of the target SM. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

smparquery Sends SMP query for adaptive routing and private LFT features. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.

smpdump A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default. For further information, please refer to the tool’s man page.