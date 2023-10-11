Warning

The ingress parser of the ConnectX®-3-Pro card comes by default without checksum

offload support for non-TCP/UDP packets.

To change that, please set the value of the module parameter ingress_parser_mode

in mlx4_core to 1.

In this mode, IPv4/IPv6 non-TCP/UDP packets will be passed up to the protocol stack with CHECKSUM_COMPLETE tag.

In this mode of the ingress parser, the following features are unavailable:

NVGRE stateless offloads

VXLAN stateless offloads

RoCE v2 (RoCE over UDP)

Change the default behavior only if non tcp/udp is very common.