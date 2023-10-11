Directory in debugfs per Open Interface

If the debugfs feature is enabled in the kernel, the mlx5 driver maintains a subdirectory containing useful debug information for each open eth port inside /sys/kernel/debug/.

For the default network namespace, the subdirectory name is the name of the interface, like "eth8". When the network interface is moved to the non-default network namespaces, the interface name is followed by "@" and the port's PCI ID. For example, the subdirectory name would be "eth8@0000:af:00.3".