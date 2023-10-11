NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v4.9-7.1.0.0 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v4.9-7.1.0.0 LTS  Ignore Frame Check Sequence (FCS) Errors

Ignore Frame Check Sequence (FCS) Errors

Warning

This feature is supported in ConnectX-3 Pro and ConnectX-4 cards only.

Upon receiving packets, the packets go through a checksum validation process for the FCS field. If the validation fails, the received packets are dropped.
When FCS is enabled (disabled by default), the device does not validate the FCS field even if the field is invalid.
It is not recommended to enable FCS.
For further information on how to enable/disable FCS, please refer to ethtool option rx-fcs on/off.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 11, 2023
content here