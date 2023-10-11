To support sub-functions, PCIe BAR2 must be enabled. Run: Copy Copied! $ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mst41682_pciconf0 s PF_BAR2_SIZE=4 PF_BAR2_ENABLE=True Cold reboot the BlueField host system so that the above settings can be applied on subsequent reboot sequences.

By default, the firmware allows for a large number of maximum mdev devices. You must set the maximum number of mediated devices to 2 or 4 devices. Run: Copy Copied! $ echo 4 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:05:00.0/mdev_supported_types/mlx5_core-local/max_mdevs

Mediated devices are uniquely identified using UUID. To create one, run: Copy Copied! $ uuidgen $ echo 49d0e9ac-61b8-4c91-957e-6f6dbc42557d > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:05:00.0/mdev_supported_types/mlx5_core-local/create

By default, if the driver vfio_mdev is loaded, newly created mdev devices are bound to it. To make use of this newly created mdev device in order to create a netdevice and RDMA device, you must first unbind it from that driver. Run: Copy Copied! $ echo 49d0e9ac-61b8-4c91-957e-6f6dbc42557d > /sys/bus/mdev/drivers/vfio_mdev/unbind

Configure a MAC address for the mdev device. Run: Copy Copied! $ echo 00:11:22:33:44:55 > /sys/bus/mdev/devices/49d0e9ac-61b8-4c91-957e-6f6dbc42557d/devlink-compat-config/mac_addr

Query the representor netdevice of the mdev device. Run: Copy Copied! $ cat /sys/bus/mdev/devices/49d0e9ac-61b8-4c91-957e-6f6dbc42557d/devlink-compat-config/netdev

Bind the mediated device to mlx5_core driver. Run: Copy Copied! $ echo 49d0e9ac-61b8-4c91-957e-6f6dbc42557d > /sys/bus/mdev/drivers/mlx5_core/bind When an mdev device is bound to the mlx5_core driver, its respective netdevice and/or RDMA device is also created.