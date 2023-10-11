NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation v4.9-7.1.0.0 LTS
Offloaded Traffic Sniffer

Warning

Supported in ConnectX®-4 and above adapter cards.

Offloaded Traffic Sniffer allows bypass kernel traffic (such as RoCE, VMA, and DPDK) to be captured by existing packet analyzer, such as tcpdump.

To enable Offloaded Traffic Sniffer:

  1. Turn on the new ethtool private flags "sniffer" (off by default).

    $ ethtool --set-priv-flags enp130s0f0 sniffer on

  2. Once the sniffer flags are set on the desired Ethernet interface, run tcpdump to capture the interface's bypass kernel traffic.

    Warning

    Note that enabling Offloaded Traffic Sniffer can cause bypass kernel traffic speed degradation.

For examples on how to dump RDMA traffic using the Inbox tcpdump tool for ConnectX-4 adapter cards, click here.
