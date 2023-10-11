On This Page
Query Interface Experimental Verbs
The new experimental verbs ibv_exp_query_intf and ibv_exp_release_intf provide a mechanism to extend the verbs with families of verbs interfaces. These extensions provide a way to optimize data-path interfaces (e.g. post-send/recv, poll-cq) for specific applications (e.g. DPDK).
The interfaces families provided by the new verbs may be vendor specific families (in this case, the vendor should provide the header file for the interface definition) or global families which will be defined in verbs.h.
For more information regarding the new verbs, please refer to their man pages and the ibv_intf example.
The ibv_exp_qp_burst_family is an extension interface to the legacy post_send/receive verbs. This family provides an interface for applications that need fast send/recv messages (e.g. DPDK).
To get an instance of ibv_exp_qp_burst_family, the application needs to use the query-interface mechanism (ibv_exp_query_intf).
For more information on the ibv_exp_qp_burst_family, please refer to its man page and the ibv_intf example.
The ibv_exp_cq_family is an extension interface to the legacy poll_cq verb. This family provides an interface for applications that need fast send/recv messages (e.g. DPDK).
To get an instance of the ibv_exp_cq_family the application needs to use the query-interface mechanism (ibv_exp_query_intf).
For more information regarding the ibv_exp_cq_family, please refer to its man page and the ibv_intf example.