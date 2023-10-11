Release Notes Update History

These are the release notes for MLNX_OFED LTS. This version provides long-term support (LTS) for customers who wish to utilize the following:

ConnectX-3

ConnectX-3 Pro

Connect-IB

RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)

For other use-cases, it is recommended to use the latest MLNX_OFED version 5.x.