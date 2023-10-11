On This Page
These are the release notes for MLNX_OFED LTS. This version provides long-term support (LTS) for customers who wish to utilize the following:
ConnectX-3
ConnectX-3 Pro
Connect-IB
RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
For other use-cases, it is recommended to use the latest MLNX_OFED version 5.x.
|
Version
|
Date
|
Description
|
4.9-7.1.0.0
|
June 29, 2023
|
Initial release of this LTS document version.
This document provides instructions on how to install the driver on NVIDIA ConnectX® network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers.
|
Uplink/NICs
|
Driver Name
|
Uplink Speed
|
ConnectX®-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
|
mlx4
|
|
ConnectX-4
|
mlx5
|
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
|
ConnectX-6
|
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
|
Innova™ IPsec EN
|
|
Connect-IB®
|
56GbE is a NVIDIA propriety link speed can be achieved while connecting a NVIDIA adapter card to
NVIDIA SX10XX switch series, or connecting a NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.
|
Package
|
Revision
|
Licenses
|
ar_mgr
|
1.0-0.2.MLNX20201014.g8577618.49710
|
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
|
dapl
|
2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.49710
|
Dual GPL/BSD/CPL
|
dump_pr
|
1.0-0.2.MLNX20201014.g8577618.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
fabric-collector
|
1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
gpio-mlxbf
|
1.0-0.g6d44a8a
|
GPLv2
|
hcoll
|
4.4.2970-1.49710
|
Proprietary
|
i2c-mlx
|
1.0-0.g422740c
|
GPLv2
|
ibacm
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.3.3.0.0.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
ibdump
|
6.0.0-1.49710
|
BSD2+GPL2
|
ibsim
|
0.10-1.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
ibutils
|
1.5.7.1-0.12.gdcaeae2.49710
|
GPL/BSD
|
ibutils2
|
2.1.1-0.121.MLNX20200324.g061a520.49710
|
OpenIB.org BSD license.
|
infiniband-diags
|
5.6.0.MLNX20200211.354e4b7-0.1.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
iser
|
4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1
|
GPLv2
|
isert
|
4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1
|
GPLv2
|
kernel-mft
|
4.15.1-9
|
Dual BSD/GPL
|
knem
|
1.1.4.90mlnx2-OFED.23.04.0.5.2.1
|
BSD and GPLv2
|
libibcm
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.1.0.1.0.49710
|
GPL/BSD
|
libibmad
|
5.4.0.MLNX20190423.1d917ae-0.1.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
libibumad
|
43.1.1.MLNX20200211.078947f-0.1.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
libibverbs
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.9.3.0.0.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
libmlx4
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.3.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
libmlx5
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.9.0.1.2.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
libpka
|
1.0-1.g6cc68a2.49710
|
BSD
|
librdmacm
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.6.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
libvma
|
9.0.2-1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-en
|
4.9-7.1.0.0.g382c630
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ethtool
|
5.4-1.49710
|
GPL
|
mlnx-iproute2
|
5.4.0-1.49710
|
GPL
|
mlnx-nfsrdma
|
4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-nvme
|
4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ofa_kernel
|
4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlxbf-livefish
|
1.0-0.gec08328
|
GPLv2
|
mlx-bootctl
|
1.3-0.g2aa74b7
|
GPLv2
|
mlx-l3cache
|
0.1-1.gebb0728
|
GPLv2
|
mlx-pmc
|
1.1-0.g1141c2e
|
GPLv2
|
mlx-trio
|
0.1-1.g9d13513
|
GPLv2
|
mpi-selector
|
1.0.3-1.49710
|
BSD
|
mpitests
|
3.2.20-e1a0676.49710
|
BSD
|
mstflint
|
4.14.0-3.49710
|
GPL/BSD
|
multiperf
|
3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.49710
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
multiperf
|
3.0.0.mlnxlibs-0.13.gcdaa426.49017.49417.49710
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
mxm
|
3.7.3112-1.49710
|
Proprietary
|
nvme-snap
|
2.1.0-126.mlnx
|
Proprietary
|
ofed-docs
|
4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0
|
GPL/BSD
|
ofed-scripts
|
4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0
|
GPL/BSD
|
openmpi
|
4.0.3rc4-1.49710
|
BSD
|
opensm
|
5.7.2.MLNX20201014.9378048-0.1.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
openvswitch
|
2.12.1-1.49710
|
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
|
perftest
|
4.5-0.1.g23b8f9c.49710
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
perftest
|
4.5.0.mlnxlibs-0.3.g1121951.49417.49710
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
pka-mlxbf
|
1.0-0.g963f663
|
GPLv2
|
qperf
|
0.4.11-1.49710
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2
|
rdma-core
|
50mlnx1-1.49710
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
rshim
|
1.18-0.gb99e894
|
GPLv2
|
sharp
|
2.1.2.MLNX20200428.ddda184-1.49710
|
Proprietary
|
sockperf
|
3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.49710
|
BSD
|
srp
|
4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1
|
GPLv2
|
srptools
|
41mlnx1-5.49710
|
GPL/BSD
|
tmfifo
|
1.5-0.g31e8a6e
|
GPLv2
|
ucx
|
1.8.0-1.49710
|
BSD
Release Notes contain the following sections: