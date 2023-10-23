NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.1-2.6.2.0
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

5.1-2.6.2.0

April 5, 2021

Initial release of this document version. This version is for DGX only.
Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

Users who wish to utilize the above devices/libraries are advised to refer to MLNX_OFED 4.9 long-term support (LTS) version.

Supported NICs Speeds

These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/NICs

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

ConnectX®-4

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

Innova™ IPsec EN

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 40GbE

BlueField®

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

BlueField®-2 (beta)

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

  1. 56GbE is a Mellanox propriety link speed can be achieved while connecting a Mellanox adapter card to
    Mellanox SX10XX switch series, or connecting a Mellanox adapter card to another Mellanox adapter card.

  2. Supports both NRZ PAM4 modes.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

ar_mgr

1.0-0.3.MLNX20200824.g8577618.51262

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.51262

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.0-1.51262

Proprietary

dump_pr

1.0-0.3.MLNX20200824.g8577618.51262

GPLv2 or BSD

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.51262

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.6.3125-1.51262

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.51262

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.9-1.51262

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.126.MLNX20200721.gf95236b.51262

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.9.1

GPLv2

isert

5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.9.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.16.4-2

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.5.1.2.5.0.1

BSD and GPLv2

libpka

1.0-1.gcc98895.51262

BSD

libvma

9.1.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-dpdk

19.11.0-1.51262

BSD and LGPLv2 and GPLv2

mlnx-en

5.1-2.6.2.0.g0d19d2a

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.4-1.51262

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.6.0-1.51262

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.9.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.9.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.1-OFED.5.1.2.6.2.1

GPLv2

mlxbf-bootctl

2.1-1.51262

BSD

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.51262

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-5d20b49.51262

BSD

mstflint

4.14.0-3.51262

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.51262

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

mxm

3.7.3112-1.51262

Proprietary

ofed-docs

5.1-OFED.5.1.2.6.2

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.1-OFED.5.1.2.6.2

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.0.4rc3-1.51262

BSD

opensm

5.7.3.MLNX20201102.e56fd90-0.1.51262

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.13.1-1.51262

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.4-0.30.g9c50960.51262

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

51mlnx1-1.51262

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.5-OFED.5.1.0.6.6

GPLv2

sharp

2.2.2.MLNX20201102.b26a0fd-1.51262

Proprietary

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.51262

BSD

srp

5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.9.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.9.0-1.51262

BSD

Release Notes contain the following sections:
