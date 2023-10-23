NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.1-2.6.2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.1-2.6.2.0  User Manual Revision History

User Manual Revision History

Release

Date

Description

5.1-2

September 17, 2020

Added Packet Pacing for Hairpin Queues section.

5.1

July 28, 2020

Updated the content of the entire document following the removal of support for ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro and Connect-IB adapter cards, as well as the deprecation of RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib).

Added SR-IOV Live Migration section.

Added SR-IOV VF LAG section.

5.0-2

April 23, 2020

Added Interrupt Request (IRQ) Naming section.

April 6, 2020

Added Kernel Transport Layer Security (kTLS) Offloads section.

5.0

March 3, 2020

4.7

December 29, 2019

December 13, 2019

September 29, 2019

4.6

May 13, 2019

April 30, 2019

4.5

December 19, 2018

November 29, 2018

Added the following sections:
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 23, 2023
content here