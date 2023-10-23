NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.2-2.2.3.0
Enabling Paravirtualization

To enable Paravirtualization:

Warning

The example below works on RHEL7.* without a Network Manager.

  1. Create a bridge.

    vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-bridge0
DEVICE=bridge0
TYPE=Bridge
IPADDR=12.195.15.1
NETMASK=255.255.0.0
BOOTPROTO=static
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=no
DELAY=0

  2. Change the related interface (in the example below bridge0 is created over eth5).

    DEVICE=eth5
BOOTPROTO=none
STARTMODE=on
HWADDR=00:02:c9:2e:66:52
TYPE=Ethernet
NM_CONTROLLED=no
ONBOOT=yes
BRIDGE=bridge0

  3. Restart the service network.

  4. Attach a bridge to VM.

    ifconfig -a
…
eth6      Link encap:Ethernet  HWaddr 52:54:00:E7:77:99
          inet addr:13.195.15.5  Bcast:13.195.255.255  Mask:255.255.0.0
          inet6 addr: fe80::5054:ff:fee7:7799/64 Scope:Link
          UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST  MTU:1500  Metric:1
         RX packets:481 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0
          TX packets:450 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0
          collisions:0 txqueuelen:1000
          RX bytes:22440 (21.9 KiB)  TX bytes:19232 (18.7 KiB)
          Interrupt:10 Base address:0xa000

