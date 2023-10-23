Ethernet Interface

Counters are used to provide information about how well an operating system, an application, a service, or a driver is performing. The counter data help determine system bottlenecks and fine-tune the system and application performance. The operating system, network, and devices provide counter data that an application can consume to provide users with a graphical view of how well the system is performing.

The counter index is a Queue Pair (QP) attribute given in the QP context. Multiple QPs may be associated with the same counter set. If multiple QPs share the same counter, the counter value will represent the cumulative total.

RoCE counters are available only through sysfs located under: # /sys/class/infiniband/<device>/ports/*/counters/ # /sys/class/infiniband/<device>/ports/*/hw_counters/



For mlx5 port and RoCE counters, refer to the Understanding mlx5 Linux Counters Community post.

Physical Function can also read Virtual Functions' port counters through sysfs located under # /sys/class/net/<interface_name>/device/sriov/<index>/stats/

The ethtool counters are counted in different places, according to which they are divided into groups. Each counters group may also have different counter types.