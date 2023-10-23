Performance Related Issues
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
The driver works but the transmit and/or receive data rates are not optimal.
|
-
|
These recommendations may assist with gaining immediate improvement:
For best performance practices, please refer to the "Performance Tuning Guide for Mellanox Network Adapters".
|
Out of the box throughput performance in Ubuntu14.04 is not optimal and may achieve results below the line rate in 40GE link speed.
|
IRQ affinity is not set properly by the irq_balancer
|
For additional performance tuning, please refer to Performance Tuning Guide.