Release Notes

Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

ConnectX-3

ConnectX-3 Pro

Connect-IB

RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

Users who wish to utilize the above devices/libraries are advised to refer to MLNX_OFED 4.9 long-term support (LTS) version.