On This Page
- MLNX_OFED Supported Operating Systems
- Supported Non-Linux Virtual Machines
- Support in ASAP2™
- NFS over RDMA (NFSoRDMA) Supported Operating Systems
- NVMEoF Supported Operating Systems
- Lustre Versions Compatible with MLNX_OFED
- NEO-Host Supported Operating Systems
- GPUDirect Storage (GDS) Supported Operating Systems
- Hardware and Software Requirements
- Supported NICs Firmware Versions
- MLNX_OFED Unsupported Functionalities/Features/NICs
General Support in MLNX_OFED
|
Operating System
|
Platform
|
Default Kernel Version
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
x86_64
|
5.4.0-26-generic
Notes:
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED.
For RPM based distributions, if you wish to install OFED on a different kernel, you need to create a new ISO image, using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. See the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions.
Upgrading MLNX_OFED on your cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well.
All OSs listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV Environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor.
The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current MLNX_OFED version:
|
NIC
|
Windows Virtual Machine Type
|
Minimal WinOF Version
|
Protocol
|
ConnectX-4
|
Windows 2012 R2 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Windows 2016 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-5 family
|
All Windows server editions
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-6 family
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
ASAP2 Supported Operating Systems
OVS-Kernel SR-IOV Based Supported OSs
Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.
BCLinux 7.4
BCLinux 7.5
BCLinux 7.6
RHEL/CentOS 7.4
RHEL/CentOS 7.5
RHEL/CentOS 7.6
RHEL/CentOS 7.7
RHEL/CentOS 7.8
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
Fedora 31
OL 7.4
OL 7.6
OL 7.7
OL 7.8
OL 8.1
OL 8.2
SLES12 SP4
SLES12 SP5
SLES15 SP1
SLES15 SP2
Ubuntu 16.04
Ubuntu 18.04
Ubuntu 19.04
Ubuntu 20.04
Kernel 5.7
OVS-DPDK SR-IOV Based Supported OSs
Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.
|
Adapter Card Type
|
Supported OSs
|
ConnectX
|
|
BlueField
|
ASAP2 Requirements
iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)
Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 Mellanox openvswitch
ASAP2 Supported Adapter Cards
ConnectX-5
ConnectX-6 Dx
NFSoRDMA Supported Operating Systems on Client and Target Sides
SLES 12 SP4
SLES 12 SP5
SLES 15 SP1
SLES 15 SP2
Ubuntu 18.04.3
Ubuntu 18.04.4
Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 20.10
RHEL 7.5
RHEL 7.6
RHEL 7.7
RHEL 7.8
RHEL 7.9
RHEL 8.0
RHEL 8.1
RHEL 8.2
RHEL 8.3
SLES 12 SP3 and above
RHEL 7.2 and above (Host side only)
RHEL 7.4 and above (Host and Target sides)
OS with distribution/custom kernel 4.8.x and above
Lustre 2.12.6
Lustre 2.13.0
Requires Upstream Lustre support for Kernel 5.8.
RHEL 7.x
OL 7.x
SLES 12 SP3
SLES 12 SP4
SLES 12 SP5
SLES 15 SP0
SLES 15 SP1
Ubuntu 16.04
Ubuntu 18.04
Ubuntu 19.04
Debian 9.x
Debian 10.x
Ubuntu 18.04
The following are the hardware and software requirements of the current MLNX_OFED version.
Linux operating system
Administrator privileges on your machine(s)
Disk Space: 1GB
For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating
system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:
|
Operating System
|
Required Packages Installation Command
|
RHEL/OL/Fedora
|
yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof
|
XenServer
|
yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool
|
SLES 12
|
zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof
|
SLES 15
|
python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk
|
Ubuntu/Debian
|
apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4
pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof
As of MLNX_OFED v5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB NICs are no longer supported. To work with a MLNX_OFED version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to MLNX_OFED 4.9 long-term support (LTS) version.
This current MLNX_OFED version supports the following Mellanox network adapter cards firmware versions:
|
NIC
|
Recommended Firmware Rev.
|
Additional Firmware Rev. Supported
|
ConnectX®-4
|
12.28.2006
|
12.28.1002
|
ConnectX®-4 Lx
|
14.29.2002
|
14.29.1016
|
ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex
|
16.29.2002
|
16.29.1016
|
ConnectX®-6
|
20.29.2002
|
20.29.1016
|
ConnectX®-6 Dx
|
22.29.2002
|
22.29.1016
|
ConnectX®-6 Lx
|
26.29.2002
|
26.29.1016
|
BlueField™
|
18.29.2002
|
18.29.1016
|
BlueField™-2
|
24.29.2002
|
24.29.1016
For the official firmware versions, please see:
https://www.mellanox.com/support/firmware/firmware-downloads
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in MLNX_OFED current version:
Innova IPsec EN
ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card
ConnectX®-3 Adapter Card
ConnectX®-3 Pro Adapter Card
Connect-IB® Adapter Card
Relational Database Service (RDS)
mthca InfiniBand driver
Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)
Soft-RoCE
RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)